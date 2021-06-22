Crescent Point releases 2021 sustainability report

Any “financial outlook” or “future oriented financial information” in this press release, as defined by applicable securities legislation has been approved by management of Crescent Point. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and “forward-looking information” for the purposes of Canadian securities regulation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). The Company has tried to identify such forward-looking statements by use of such words as “could”, “should”, “can”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “intend”, “projected”, “sustain”, “continues”, “strategy”, “potential”, “projects”, “grow”, “take advantage”, “estimate”, “well-positioned” and other similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, among other things, to the following: continued environmental improvement; strategy and purpose; ESG priorities; risk management; reducing GHG emissions intensity by 50 percent by 2025, from 2017 levels, including a 70 percent reduction in absolute methane emissions by 2025 and the ways in which these targets will be achieved; dedicated funding of 3-5 percent of annual maintenance capital to support environmental stewardship initiatives, that will support the responsible development of our assets; opportunities to position the Company for further success, increased shareholder value and mitigating risks; reducing inactive well inventory by 30 percent over the next ten years; retiring approximately 400 wells in 2021; targets for water use and timing of release thereof; expanding Indigenous engagement in connection with the recent acquisition of Duvernay assets and across all operation areas; building and sharing in the skills, traditional knowledge and expertise of the Company’s Indigenous partners; continuing to support communities in which the Company operates through funding; linking the Company’s short-term incentive plan scorecard to include an increased weighting of 30 percent on ESG targets; and continuing to build upon effective governance.

All forward-looking statements are based on Crescent Point’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made. Crescent Point believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such statements, including those material risks discussed in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 under “Risk Factors” and our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information.” The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Crescent Point’s future course of action depends on management’s assessment of all information available at the relevant time. References to emissions intensity refer to scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Crescent Point’s operations or financial results are included in Crescent Point’s reports on file with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Crescent Point undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so pursuant to applicable law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Crescent Point or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

