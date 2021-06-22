Leucrotta Exploration announces closing of private placement













Calgary, Alberta – Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LXE) (“Leucrotta” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering previously announced on June 15, 2021 (the “Private Placement“) of 1,870,000 units of the Company (the “Units“) at a price of C$0.73 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,365,100. Each Unit consisted of one common share issued on a flow-through basis in respect of Canadian development expenses (CDE) under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (a “CDE Common Share“) and one flow-through CDE Common Share purchase warrant (each whole CDE Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one CDE Common Share at a price of C$1.00 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Private Placement.