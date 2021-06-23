ROK Resources announces second closing of the note financing

REGINA, SK – ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce that it has completed a second closing of $900,000 of senior secured notes of the Company (“Notes“) bringing the total closed to date to $3,500,000 of the targeted $4,000,000 total. The Company has received commitments for the remaining $500,000 and is expected to close on that amount in the third week of July.
Cameron Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are very pleased with the great support that the Company has received to date from our shareholder base. Once complete, the Company will have raised a total of $6,200,000 between debt and equity in relation to the previously announced acquisition and farmin. This provides the Company with a strong platform of production infrastructure and cash flow, setting the stage for the upcoming drilling program on which the Company hopes to provide guidance in the near future.”