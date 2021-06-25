Canada’s weekly rig count up 5 to 134













Canada averaged 134 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 34% are drilling for natural gas, 55% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 65% in Alberta, 22% in Saskatchewan, 11% in BC, and 2% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35%, Ensign Drilling with 17%, Savanna Drilling with 9%, Nabors Drilling with 9%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Bonanza Drilling with 6%.

