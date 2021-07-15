Tourmaline announces closing of Black Swan Energy acquisition and a new long-term gas supply agreement with Cheniere Energy

BLACK SWAN ENERGY CLOSING
- Tourmaline is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of Black Swan Energy Ltd. (“Black Swan”).
- Tourmaline will complete the ongoing Nig Creek plant expansion, bringing production from the Black Swan assets to 60,000 boepd early in Q2 2022.
- With the closing of the Black Swan acquisition, Tourmaline is currently producing 465,000–475,000 boepd.
- Tourmaline expects to reach the 500,000 boepd production milestone during Q2 of 2022 and, at approximately 105,000 bpd, has exceeded the 100,000-bpd liquid production milestone (oil, condensate, NGLs).
PARAMOUNT BIRCH
- Tourmaline has acquired Paramount Resources Ltd.’s (“Paramount”) lands and assets in the Birch area of the North Montney trend. The acquired assets include 2,400 boepd of current production from 15 Montney horizontals, 2P reserves of 40 mmboe(1), and an estimated 105 future Tier 1 locations for total consideration of approximately $88 million before customary closing adjustments.
- The Birch transaction completes the consolidation of key available assets along the future eastern leg of planned Tourmaline infrastructure and lies in immediate proximity to the Black Swan lands.
- These are Tier 1 Montney assets, with EUR, deliverability and economics similar to the Black Swan inventory (8 – 10 bcf, 400 – 500 mbbl/well).
TOPAZ TRANSACTIONS
- Tourmaline closed the previously announced NEBC Montney GORR and infrastructure transaction with Topaz on July 1, 2021, receiving $245 million of cash proceeds.
- Tourmaline has also entered into an agreement with Topaz on the Black Swan and Paramount Birch assets in NEBC, whereby Tourmaline will grant a GORR to Topaz (4% on gas for 2021-2023, reducing to 3% in 2024, 2.5% on condensate) in exchange for cash consideration of $145 million. The closing is scheduled for August 3, 2021.
- Topaz, which was created in part to facilitate participation in the recognized developing generational M&A opportunities in 2H 2019, has provided Tourmaline with $573 million of cash proceeds through GORR and select infrastructure drop down transactions in the 2020 / 2021 timeframe.
- Topaz has, in part, allowed Tourmaline to execute on its consolidation strategy while continuing to deleverage its balance sheet. Tourmaline’s net debt(2) at September 30, 2019, was $1.9 billion; the estimated net debt at year-end 2021 is $1.3 billion(3). Comparing Q4 2021(4) to Q3 2019, quarterly production will have grown by 64%, cash flow(5) by greater than 200%, and free cash flow (“FCF”)(6) by greater than $300 million. Debt to cash flow will drop from 2.1 times in mid-2019 to 0.5 times by exit 2021.
CONSOLIDATION / FUTURE M&A
- Tourmaline’s two-year consolidation initiative in the Alberta Deep Basin and BC Montney complexes is now essentially complete.
- The Company may pursue smaller asset deals or land purchases of a non-material nature, likely in 2022. There are currently no further large transactions planned.
- Tourmaline’s focus will now shift to achieving the envisaged synergies and enhanced FCF opportunities from the numerous assets acquired over the last 18 months. Continued reduction in cash costs(7) and Tourmaline’s lower drill/complete capital costs are the key vehicles for accelerating this FCF generation.
- Tourmaline has embarked upon a comprehensive internal margin improvement initiative to reduce all elements of the cash cost equation. Each $1.00/boe of margin improvement will yield approximately $180 million of annual FCF in 2022. Given the very low staff levels that the Company has always maintained (currently 250 head office employees), staff reductions are not part of this initiative.
FREE CASH FLOW LOOK-BACK / KEY SCREENING CRITERIA
- Tourmaline’s key screening criteria for M&A activities has been that the acquired assets or companies must generate FCF within 12 months of acquisition and a FCF yield comparable to or better than that delivered by the ongoing five-year EP organic growth plan.
- The 2020 M&A strategy involved four corporate acquisitions for total consideration (including assumption of net debt, cash proceeds and issuance of common shares) of $795 million before accounting for Topaz cash proceeds. These four transactions are expected to generate approximately $170 million of FCF in 2021 and approximately $290 million in 2022 at strip pricing(8). A FCF yield of 21 – 36% vs the organic EP growth plan of 10 – 12% in 2021/2022.
- Including all 2020/2021 transactions, Tourmaline has acquired 1.2 million net acres, 1.4 billion boe net 2P reserves(9), 4,500 gross drilling locations since Q4 2019. These assets are currently producing 157,000 boepd and are expected to generate over $500 million of FCF in 2022.
LONG-TERM LNG EXPORT MARKETING ARRANGEMENT WITH CHENIERE ENERGY
- Tourmaline, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, and Cheniere, the largest LNG company in the United States, have entered into a long-term marketing arrangement whereby Tourmaline will supply 140,000 mmbtu per day (approximately 140 mmcfpd) to the Corpus Christi liquefaction terminal for a 15-year term commencing in January 2023.
- The LNG Netback Supply Arrangement provides international price exposure to JKM (“Platts Japan-Korea Marker”) for Tourmaline, for effectively one cargo per month. JKM is currently trading at approximately US$12.98/mmbtu.
- Tourmaline has secured long-term firm transportation with TC Energy Corporation on existing pipeline systems for total tolls of US$0.86/mmbtu, allowing Tourmaline’s low-emission natural gas from the Company’s Alberta Deep Basin or BC Montney complexes to access Asian LNG market pricing while further diversifying Tourmaline’s sales points for natural gas.
NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID
- Tourmaline is also pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has approved the renewal of Tourmaline’s normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”).
- The NCIB allows Tourmaline to purchase up to 14,943,420 common shares (representing 5% of its 298,868,400 outstanding common shares as of July 9, 2021) over a period of twelve months commencing on July 20, 2021. The NCIB will expire no later than July 19, 2022. Under the NCIB, common shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSX and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and in accordance with the rules of the TSX governing NCIB’s. The total number of common shares Tourmaline is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 349,086 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 1,396,344 common shares on the TSX calculated for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, however, Tourmaline may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restrictions. Any common shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled upon their purchase by Tourmaline.
- Under its most recent normal course issuer bid, Tourmaline obtained approval to purchase up to 13,538,778 of its common shares, of which Tourmaline made no purchases.
- Tourmaline believes that at times, the prevailing share price does not reflect the underlying value of the common shares and the repurchase of its common shares for cancellation may represent an attractive opportunity to enhance Tourmaline’s per share metrics and thereby increase the underlying value of its common shares to its shareholders. Tourmaline may use the NCIB as another tool to enhance total long-term shareholder returns and may be used in conjunction with management’s disciplined free funds flow capital allocation strategy.
(1)
Reserves have been internally estimated by qualified reserve engineers.
(2)
“Net debt” is defined as bank debt and senior unsecured notes plus working capital deficit (adjusted for the fair value of financial instruments, short-term lease liabilities, short-term decommissioning obligations and unrealized foreign exchange in working capital deficit). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release and in the Company’s Q1 2021 Management’s Discussion and Analysis.
(3)
Based on net debt of $1.4 billion as forecast in the Five-Year Plan Guidance released on June 11, 2021 and pro forma the August 3, 2021 proceeds of $145 million from Topaz and the $45 million paid to Paramount in connection with the purchase of Birch area assets.
(4)
Based on Five-Year Plan Guidance released on June 11, 2021.
(5)
“Cash flow” is defined as cash provided by operations before changes in non-cash operating working capital. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release and in the Company’s Q1 2021 Management’s Discussion and Analysis.
(6)
“Free cash flow” or “FCF” is defined as cash flow less total net capital expenditures. Total net capital expenditures is defined as total capital spending before acquisitions and non-core dispositions. Free cash flow is prior to dividend payments. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release and the Company’s Q1 2021 Management’s Discussion and Analysis.
(7)
Cash costs are defined as operating, transportation, general and administrative and financing costs.
(8)
Based on oil and gas commodity strip pricing at July 8, 2021.
(9)
All but approximately 140 mmboe of the acquired net 2P reserves have been evaluated by GLJ Petroleum Consultants or Deloitte LLP, independent reserve evaluators, as at the respective transaction dates. The remaining 140 mmboe has been internally estimated by qualified reserve engineers.