Canada’s weekly rig count up 4 to 150













Canada saw another increase in week over week drilling activity, averaging 150 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 35% are drilling for natural gas, 55% are drilling for oil, 1% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 69% in Alberta, 18% in Saskatchewan, 11% in BC, and 2% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32%, Ensign Drilling with 18%, Savanna Drilling with 10%

, Nabors Drilling with 9%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.