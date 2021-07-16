Pembina Reaffirms Existing Transaction

CALGARY, AB, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina”) (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) today confirmed that it does not intend to increase or otherwise change the consideration of 0.50 common shares of Pembina offered under its proposed acquisition of all of the common shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX: IPL) pursuant to the arrangement agreement signed by the parties, and unanimously recommended by the board of directors of Inter Pipeline (the “Strategic Combination”).
Pembina believes that its Strategic Combination with Inter Pipeline is extremely compelling from an immediate and long-term value perspective and believes shareholders should vote in favour of the transaction.
Voting FOR the Pembina Inter Pipeline Transaction
Shareholders are encouraged to vote FOR the Strategic Combination in advance of the proxy voting deadlines of 10:00 AM Mountain Time (Inter Pipeline shareholders) and 1:00 PM Mountain Time (Pembina shareholders) on July 27, 2021 for the July 29, 2021 meetings of each of the respective shareholders. If approved, the Strategic Combination between Pembina and Inter Pipeline is expected to close late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2021.
YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT
REGARDLESS OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES THAT YOU OWN.
For more information, visit PembinaIPL.com. Shareholders with questions or requiring assistance in considering the Strategic Combination, or with the completion and delivery of their proxy, should contact Pembina’s proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors by telephone at 1-877-657-5859 (416-867-2272 for collect calls outside North America) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.
About Pembina
Pembina is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America’s energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. Pembina also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; and is growing an export terminals business. Pembina’s integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina’s service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.
Purpose of Pembina:
To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:
- Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services;
- Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;
- Employees say we are the ’employer of choice’ and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and
- Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.
Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.
Pembina’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.