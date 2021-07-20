BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 20 Part-time Logistics Support Roska DBO Fort St John
Jul. 20 Field Operator – Camp Position Roska DBO Fort St John
Jul. 20 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jul. 20 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jul. 20 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jul. 20 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Jul. 20 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Jul. 20 CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Jul. 20 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jul. 20 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jul. 20 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Jul. 20 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jul. 20 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Jul. 20 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jul. 20 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jul. 20 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jul. 20 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Jul. 20 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jul. 20 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Jul. 20 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jul. 19 Oil & Gas Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jul. 19 Administrative Assistant, Production Accounting/Accounts Payable Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 19 Administrative Assistant, Production Accounting/Accounts Payable Roska DBO Fairview
Jul. 19 Sr. Mgr, Integrated Talent Mgt & Org Effectiveness Pembina Calgary
Jul. 19 Buyer(s) Brunel Lacombe County
Jul. 19 Expeditor(s) Brunel Lacombe County
Jul. 18 Applications Developer TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 18 Business Analyst – Customer Services TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 18 Business Analyst – Project Services TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 16 Plant Operator – Vacation Coverage Roska DBO Rocky Mountain House
Jul. 16 TECHNICAL TRAINEE – FRACTURING – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Jul. 15 Risk Specialist, Market Risk Analytics TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 15 Regulatory Economist – Strategy and Regulatory TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 15 Sourcing Lead, Strategic Sourcing – Category Management TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 15 Journeyman Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 15 Labourer Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 15 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 15 Senior Production Accountant Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
Jul. 15 Controller West Lake Energy Calgary
Jul. 15 Remote Gas Field Operator Roska DBO Fort Nelson
Jul. 14 Coordinator, Canadian Mainline Accounting TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 14 Junior Administrator Vertex Sherwood Park
Jul. 14 Heavy Equipment Operator Roska DBO Peace River
Jul. 14 Pipelayer – Peace River, AB Roska DBO Peace River
Jul. 14 Hydrovac Operator Northstar Hydrovac Grande Prairie
Jul. 14 Civil Construction Foreman Roska DBO Peace River
Jul. 14 Project Administrator Vertex Sherwood Park
Jul. 14 Lead – Urban Development and Infrastructure Vertex Vancouver
Jul. 13 Intermediate Pipeline Integrity Stress Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 13 Camp Cook – Short Term Vacation Coverage Roska DBO Fox Creek
Jul. 13 Accountant Bowron Environmental Group Calgary