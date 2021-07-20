New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 20
|Part-time Logistics Support
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jul. 20
|Field Operator – Camp Position
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jul. 20
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jul. 20
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jul. 20
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 20
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jul. 20
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jul. 20
|CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Jul. 20
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jul. 20
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 20
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jul. 20
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 20
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Jul. 20
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 20
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 20
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jul. 20
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Jul. 20
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jul. 20
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Jul. 20
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jul. 19
|Oil & Gas Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jul. 19
|Administrative Assistant, Production Accounting/Accounts Payable
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 19
|Administrative Assistant, Production Accounting/Accounts Payable
|Roska DBO
|Fairview
|Jul. 19
|Sr. Mgr, Integrated Talent Mgt & Org Effectiveness
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Jul. 19
|Buyer(s)
|Brunel
|Lacombe County
|Jul. 19
|Expeditor(s)
|Brunel
|Lacombe County
|Jul. 18
|Applications Developer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 18
|Business Analyst – Customer Services
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 18
|Business Analyst – Project Services
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 16
|Plant Operator – Vacation Coverage
|Roska DBO
|Rocky Mountain House
|Jul. 16
|TECHNICAL TRAINEE – FRACTURING – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jul. 15
|Risk Specialist, Market Risk Analytics
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 15
|Regulatory Economist – Strategy and Regulatory
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 15
|Sourcing Lead, Strategic Sourcing – Category Management
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 15
|Journeyman Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jul. 15
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jul. 15
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jul. 15
|Senior Production Accountant
|Long Run Exploration Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jul. 15
|Controller
|West Lake Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 15
|Remote Gas Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort Nelson
|Jul. 14
|Coordinator, Canadian Mainline Accounting
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 14
|Junior Administrator
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Jul. 14
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|Roska DBO
|Peace River
|Jul. 14
|Pipelayer – Peace River, AB
|Roska DBO
|Peace River
|Jul. 14
|Hydrovac Operator
|Northstar Hydrovac
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 14
|Civil Construction Foreman
|Roska DBO
|Peace River
|Jul. 14
|Project Administrator
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Jul. 14
|Lead – Urban Development and Infrastructure
|Vertex
|Vancouver
|Jul. 13
|Intermediate Pipeline Integrity Stress Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 13
|Camp Cook – Short Term Vacation Coverage
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Jul. 13
|Accountant
|Bowron Environmental Group
|Calgary