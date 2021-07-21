Quebec rejects LNG export project, citing environmental concerns













The province of Quebec on Wednesday rejected a liquefied natural gas export project by the Saguenay port citing environmental concerns, in the latest blow to North American LNG development.

Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette said the proposed Énergie Saguenay project would discourage the global transition toward cleaner energy sources.

The C$9 billion ($7.2 billion) project by privately held GNL Quebec had plans to export 11 million tonnes of LNG a year from Western Canadian sources, according to the company’s website.