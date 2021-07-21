Tidewater Midstream announces the creation of Tidewater Renewables and capitalization via initial public fffering

Tidewater Midstream is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”. Tidewater Midstream’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil and refined product space. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. Tidewater Midstream plans to achieve its business objective by providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain, including gas plants, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage and downstream facilities.

Cautionary Notes

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (“forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements relate to possible events, conditions or financial performance of the Company based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “outlook”, “potential”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “target”, “would”, “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to: goals and objectives of Tidewater Renewables; plans to deleverage Tidewater through 2021; anticipated growth strategy of Tidewater Renewables and proposed operating business units; anticipated acquisition by Tidewater Renewables of pre-existing operating assets and growth projects from Tidewater and the composition thereof; projections with respect to run-rate EBITDA projections of Tidewater Renewables’ acquired assets; anticipated sources of production for renewable diesel; anticipated execution by Tidewater Renewables of certain corporate governance agreements; projected composition of the Board of Tidewater Renewables; the initial growth projects targeted by Tidewater Renewables and the date such projects are expected to come online; plans for Tidewater Renewables to pursue additional projects; projected strategic financial benefits accruing to Tidewater as a result of the successful execution of the Offering; and, the anticipated closing and date of closing of the Offering.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. In addition to other assumptions identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: Tidewater Renewable’s ability to execute on its business plan; the timely receipt of all governmental and regulatory approvals or commitments; the availability of capital to fund planned and future capital expenditures; that third parties, counterparties and governments will provide any necessary and expected support; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; ability to negotiate and enter into new commercial arrangements relating to the renewable initiatives with counterparties, customers and other third parties; the viability, costs, results and environmental impact Tidewater Renewable’s renewable energy initiatives, including both current and planned projects; the Company’s operating activities and results from operation based on key input assumptions, including incremental and one-time project and operating costs, revenue and EBITDA; ability to complete renewable energy initiative projects within expected timeframes and costs; availability of third party participation required for completion of Tidewater Renewables’ planned renewable energy projects; current industry conditions, laws and regulations continuing in effect (or, where changes are proposed, such changes being adopted as anticipated); consumer use and demand for renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and other renewable resources; general demand for renewable products; availability of capital for renewable energy projects on commercially reasonable terms; counterparty participation in renewable energy projects; and the availability and amount of governmental carbon tax and fuel standards credits applicable to the Company.

Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: general economic, political, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates stock market volatility and supply/demand trends; the uncertain impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, and the societal, economic and governmental response to COVID-19; activities of producers and customers and overall industry activity levels; operational matters, including potential hazards inherent in the Corporation’s operations and the effectiveness of health, safety, environmental and integrity programs; actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government regulation, tariffs, taxation and credit programs, including changes to the commitments received from governmental authorities in respect of the renewable energy initiatives; changes in operating and capital costs, including fluctuations in input costs; ability to access sufficient capital to fund renewable energy initiatives; and changes in demand for renewable products.

The foregoing lists are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Company’s operations or financial results are included in the Company’s most recent annual information form and in other documents on file with the Canadian Securities regulatory authorities.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Tidewater’s current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Tidewater that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Tidewater does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

This news release contains financial outlook information ‎‎about projected results of operations, EBITDA and operating costs, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk ‎factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The financial outlook information was approved by management of Tidewater as of the date of this news release and was provided for the purpose of providing ‎further information about the Company’s anticipated future business operations. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Tidewater disclaims any intention ‎or obligation to update or revise any financial outlook information contained in this news release, whether as a result of new ‎information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities law.‎

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release refers to “EBITDA” which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in Canada (“GAAP”). EBITDA is calculated as income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains/losses, non-cash items, transaction costs, items that are considered non-recurring in nature and the Corporation’s proportionate share of EBITDA in their equity investments.

Tidewater’s management believes that EBITDA provides useful information to investors as it provides an indication of results generated from the Corporation’s operating activities prior to financing, taxation and non-recurring/non-cash impairment charges occurring outside the normal course of business. EBITDA is used by management to set objectives, make operating and capital investment decisions, monitor debt covenants and assess performance. In addition to its use by management, Tidewater also believes EBITDA is a measure widely used by security analysts, investors and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Corporation and other companies in the midstream industry. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to earnings, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial results determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Corporation’s performance and may not be comparable to companies with similar calculations.

“Run Rate EBITDA” is defined as the expected EBITDA to be generated by a specific Acquired Asset or specific growth project corresponding to a full year of operations at full capacity. Run Rate EBITDA excludes non-cash items including stock-based compensation. ‎The calculation of Run Rate EBITDA is based in certain estimates and assumptions and should not be regarded as a representation by the Corporation or any other person that the Corporation will achieve such operating results. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the Corporation’s Run Rate EBITDA and should make their own independent assessment of the Corporation’s future results or operations, cash flows and financial condition.

For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of Tidewater’s most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.