Canada’s weekly rig count up 3 to 153













Canada averaged 153 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 35% are drilling for natural gas, 55% are drilling for oil, 1% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 67% in Alberta, 18% in Saskatchewan, 12% in BC, and 3% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33%, Ensign Drilling with 17%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Nabors Drilling with 9%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Bonanza Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.