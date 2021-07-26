Private equity firm to buy Canada’s idled Come-by-Chance oil refinery













Private equity firm Cresta Fund Management has agreed to buy a controlling stake in idled Canadian 135,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Come-by-Chance refinery, a fund representative said on Monday, with the aim of converting it to renewable fuels production.

The refinery, owned by North Atlantic Refining Ltd (NARL), has been idled for more than a year.

The first phase of the conversion would change the refinery to a facility capable of producing 14,000 barrels of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel daily by about mid-2022, said Chris Rozzell, Cresta’s managing partner said in an email.

Refinery employees were notified on Monday afternoon, the fund said. NARL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.