Drilling Engineer Captures Record Savings For Operator

Right here in Central Alberta, a Drilling Engineer has delivered massive savings for a Canadian Operator. The first of its kind for our industry, the Drilling Engineer displaced: a 600kw diesel gen running the AC rig, a 100kw diesel gen (running several shacks/waste processing), a 300kw Centrifuge, and 2 x 20kw diesel gens running light towers and miscellaneous surface equipment.

The Operator deployed four microturbines and connected the entire site, including the drilling rig, to a microgrid powered by their own fuel gas. Once set up, the microturbines were synchronized and operated remotely, providing the Operator with full visibility and control over gas consumption and power usage. Key intangible benefits included the elimination of diesel trucking, refueling labor, routine maintenance, fuel spillage, diesel theft, and on-site fuel handling. The solution also delivered significantly lower emissions and approximately half the noise level compared to traditional reciprocating engines. Overall, the net savings for the 80-day, 4-well pad operation are estimated to exceed $200,000, in addition to the substantial intangible benefits outlined above. If you are looking to electrify a pad or remote work site, please contact Michael.lawson@enterprisegrp.ca