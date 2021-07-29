Inter Pipeline announces voting results from annual meeting

A total of 231,486,173 common shares representing 53.93 percent of Inter Pipeline’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy in connection with the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Inter Pipeline is pleased to announce that all board nominees were successfully elected for a term ending at the next annual general meeting. The voting results are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Margaret McKenzie 97.32% 2.68% Christian Bayle 92.71% 7.29% Shelley Brown 94.84% 5.16% Peter Cella 95.65% 4.35% Julie Dill 92.77% 7.23% Duane Keinick 90.42% 9.58% Arthur Korpach 95.12% 4.88% Alison Taylor Love 90.81% 9.19% Wayne Smith 97.03% 2.97%

Other Matters

All other resolutions tabled at the Meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors. The approach to executive compensation on an advisory basis, as detailed in the Joint Management Information Circular, was accepted with 72.00 percent of votes cast in favour. Voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Inter Pipeline’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in Western Canada and is building the Heartland Petrochemical Complex — North America’s first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

