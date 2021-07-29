Topaz Energy Corp. announces second quarter 2021 financial results which includes 52% per share FCF growth, declares $0.21 per share quarterly dividend and provides increased 2021 guidance estimates

Capital allocation strategy
- Topaz’s hybrid royalty and infrastructure business provides transparent, embedded & self-funded growth and balanced commodity exposure. Through execution of the Company’s acquisition growth strategy, Topaz has doubled its second quarter total revenue and other income(1) from the prior year with a corresponding increase of over 2.0 times on both EBITDA(2) and FCF(2). On a per share basis, Topaz’s FCF(2) increased 52% from $0.21 per share in Q2 2020 to $0.32 per share in Q2 2021 and Topaz estimates it will generate 2021 FCF(2)(5) of $1.41 per share which represents 45% growth from 2020 ($0.97 per share).
- Since its first quarter of full operations (Q1 2020) Topaz has paid a stable quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share which was recently increased by 5% to $0.21 per share. Topaz’s increased 2021 guidance provides for approximately $173.0 million of FCF(2)(5), and Topaz’s indicative 2021 dividend of $102.0 million is supported through stable infrastructure FCF(2) (53%(5)) with the balance supported at commodity prices of C$1.50/mcf AECO and US$45/bbl WTI. Topaz estimates it will generate $71.0 million in excess FCF(2)(5) in 2021. Given the continued opportunity-rich M&A environment, Topaz’s primary capital allocation focus is to pursue accretive growth acquisitions and Topaz will continue to review its dividend with a targeted payout range of 60 – 90%.
Acquisition strategy
- Since January 1, 2020 Topaz has invested approximately $878.0 million in cumulative royalty and infrastructure acquisitions which Topaz estimates will generate $95.0 million of FCF(2)(5) in 2022, representing an 11% FCF yield(2)(5). Topaz’s royalty acquisitions are underpinned by committed operator capital and combined with its formative royalty assets, Topaz estimates its 2020 to 2023 compound annual royalty production growth rate to be 17%(5) which provides embedded future growth with no further capital investment required by Topaz.
- Following the August 1, 2021 close of Topaz’s recently announced NEBC Montney royalty acquisition comprised of 296,000 gross acres of developed and undeveloped land and approximately 50,000 boe/d of liquids-rich natural gas production, Topaz will own royalty interests on substantially all of Tourmaline’s acreage. Topaz is well poised for growth as Tourmaline has shifted its focus to optimization of organic growth opportunities given its significant consolidation initiatives have been completed.
- Topaz will focus on accretive acquisitions with third parties operating high quality, economically resilient growth assets as well as continue to evaluate other opportunities in order to further diversify its investment portfolio. Topaz’s acquisition growth strategy is to utilize its excess FCF(2) as well as available borrowing capacity through its $300.0 million syndicated credit facility while maintaining a net debt (cash) to EBITDA (2)(5) ratio approximating 1.0 times.
Highlights of Topaz’s financial results as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2021,” “YTD 2021,” “Q2 2020” and “YTD 2020,” respectively), as well as significant transactions completed subsequent to June 30, 2021 (“Subsequent Period”) are presented below:
Financial performance
- Total revenue and other income(1) of $41.0 million for Q2 2021 was double the $20.0 million generated in Q2 2020. The significant increase was driven by 24% royalty production volume growth, 99% higher processing revenue and a 56% increase in natural gas (AECO) pricing.
- Generated 84% higher total revenue and other income(1) in YTD 2021 ($78.7 million) compared to YTD 2020 ($42.8 million) which was driven by 18% royalty production volume growth, 87% higher processing revenue and a 55% increase in natural gas (AECO) pricing.
- Generated more than 2.0 times higher EBITDA(2) and FCF(2) in Q2 2021 ($37.3 million and $37.2 million respectively) compared to Q2 2020 ($17.4 million and $17.2 million respectively) which represented an EBITDA margin(2) of 91% and 87% during the respective periods. On a per share basis, second quarter FCF(2) grew 52% from 2020 to 2021. For the six month periods ended June 30, EBITDA(2) and FCF(2) both grew 88%, from $38.3 million and $37.9 million respectively in 2020 to $71.9 million and $71.2 million, respectively in 2021.
Royalty activity update
- Topaz’s average royalty production(4) of 12,265 boe/d during Q2 2021 grew 24% from 9,891 boe/d during Q2 2020. Royalty production revenue of $27.4 million during Q2 2021 was 2.3 times higher than the $11.9 million generated during Q2 2020.
- Topaz’s average royalty production(4) of 12,005 boe/d YTD 2021 grew 18% from 10,134 boe/d during YTD 2020. Royalty production revenue of $51.6 million YTD 2021 grew 95% from $26.4 million YTD 2020. The increased production volume and royalty production revenues are attributed to gross overriding royalty acquisitions, volume growth attributed to Topaz’s existing royalty assets and improved commodity pricing (55% increase in natural gas (AECO) and 70% increase in crude oil (NYMEX WTI)).
- During Q2 2021, 70 gross wells(6) were spud on Topaz’s royalty acreage (42 gross wells on acreage operated by Tourmaline and 28 gross wells on acreage operated by other Topaz counterparties) and 50 gross wells were brought on production(3) which represents a 2.7 times increase in drilling activity relative to Q2 2020, when 26 gross wells were spud on Topaz’s royalty acreage (all operated by Tourmaline).
- During YTD 2021, 149 gross wells(6) were spud on Topaz’s royalty acreage (110 gross wells on acreage operated by Tourmaline and 39 gross wells on acreage operated by other Topaz counterparties) and 120 gross wells were brought on production(3) which represents a 2.2 times increase in drilling activity relative to YTD 2020, when 67 gross wells were spud on Topaz’s royalty acreage (all operated by Tourmaline).
Infrastructure activity update
- During Q2 2021, Topaz generated $10.6 million processing revenue attributed to its non-operated ownership in processing facilities which is 2.0 times higher than Q2 2020 ($5.3 million). During Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, average daily utilization of Topaz’s net natural gas processing capacity was 98% and 100%, respectively (75% and 58% of which is contracted under fixed take-or-pay, respectively).
- During YTD 2021, Topaz generated $21.0 million processing revenue attributed to its non-operated ownership in processing facilities which is 1.9 times higher than YTD 2020 ($11.3 million). During YTD 2021 and YTD 2020, average daily utilization of Topaz’s net natural gas processing capacity was 98% and 100%, respectively (74% and 58% of which was contracted under fixed take-or-pay, respectively).
- During Q2 2021, Topaz earned $2.9 million, or 4% higher other income ($2.8 million attributed to its contracted interest in third party infrastructure income and $0.1 million of interest income) compared to Q2 2020 ($2.8 million attributed to contracted interest in third party infrastructure income and $nil of interest income).
- During YTD 2021, Topaz earned $6.1 million, or 20% higher other income ($5.8 million attributed to its contracted interest in third party infrastructure income and $0.3 million of interest income) compared to YTD 2020 ($5.1 million and $nil, respectively).
Dividends paid
- The Company paid dividends of $25.7 million ($0.20 per share) in Q2 2021 representing a payout ratio(2) of 69% compared to $16.0 million dividends paid in Q2 2020 representing a payout ratio(2) of 92%. On July 29, 2021, Topaz’s Board declared its 2021 third quarter dividend of $0.21 per share which is expected to be paid on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.
Accretive growth transactions
- During the six months ended June 30, 2021, Topaz completed $316.5 million of acquisitions (all of which were previously announced):
- cumulative acquisitions of gross overriding royalty interests on developed and undeveloped land as follows:
- 720,000 gross acres in the Alberta Deep Basin, for total cash consideration of $130.0 million;
- 237,600 gross acres in the greater Clearwater area for total cash consideration of $116.5 million which includes multi-year cumulative capital development commitments of $122.5 million; and
- 300,000 gross acres in the Peace River High area (focused on Charlie Lake rights) for total cash consideration of $32.0 million which includes a multi-year capital development commitment of $60.0 million;
- the acquisition of a non-operated working interest in pipeline connected water management and conservation facilities for cash consideration of $12.0 million which is underpinned by a 15-year fixed take-or-pay commitment; and
- the corporate acquisition of Reserve Royalty Commercial Trust, and its subsidiaries, which hold the Reserve Royalty assets, for total consideration of $27.3 million which was payable through the issuance of 1,794,886 common shares of Topaz, valued at $14.485 per common share and a working capital adjustment of $1.3 million which was paid in cash.
- cumulative acquisitions of gross overriding royalty interests on developed and undeveloped land as follows:
- During the Subsequent Period, Topaz completed a royalty and infrastructure acquisition and entered into definitive agreements to acquire additional royalty assets (both of which were previously announced), for cumulative proceeds of $390.0 million:
- on July 1, 2021 Topaz closed the acquisition from Tourmaline of a newly created gross overriding royalty on approximately 535,000 gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands in the NEBC Montney play area and working interest ownership in Tourmaline’s Gundy infrastructure (“NEBC Montney Royalty and Infrastructure Acquisition”), which is supported by a ten year fixed take-or-pay commitment, for total cash consideration of $245.0 million; and
- on July 15, 2021 Topaz entered into definitive agreements to acquire a newly created gross overriding royalty from Tourmaline on approximately 296,000 gross acres of developed and undeveloped land in the NEBC Montney play area, for total cash consideration of $145.0 million, before closing adjustments (“NEBC Montney Black Swan/Birch Royalty Acquisition”). The acquisition is scheduled to close on August 1, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Capital resources
- On June 8, 2021, Topaz completed a bought deal equity financing (the “Equity Financing’) and concurrent private placement whereby Topaz issued a total of 14.3 million common shares at a price of $14.25 per common share which includes the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters. Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $203.8 million were used to fund acquisitions. The Equity Financing resulted in Tourmaline’s equity ownership in Topaz reducing from 51% to 45%.
- Topaz ended Q2 2021 with net debt (cash)(2) of ($167.5) million. On July 1, 2021 Topaz paid $245.0 million cash pursuant to the NEBC Montney Royalty and Infrastructure Acquisition following which Topaz had net debt (cash)(2) of $77.4 million.
Increased 2021 Guidance Estimates(5)
- Topaz’s 2021 outlook is supported by a significant amount of committed operator capital attributed to Topaz’s royalty lands and its stable infrastructure revenue portfolio.
- Topaz’s 2021 guidance estimates to incorporate the NEBC Montney Black Swan/Birch Royalty Acquisition scheduled to close August 1, 2021 provides for an 11% increase in 2021 estimated EBITDA. Topaz’s estimates exclude any future acquisitions or deployment of capital pursuant to its growth strategy.
|
$mm except boe/d
|
June 8, 2021 Previous
|
July 29, 2021 Increased
|
Change in Estimates
|
Annual average royalty production (boe/d)(4)
|
12,800 – 13,000
|
13,550 – 13,750
|
6%(8)
|
Processing revenue and other income
|
57.3
|
57.3
|
Nil
|
EBITDA(2)
|
158.0 – 160.0
|
175.0 – 177.0
|
11%(8)
|
Dividend
|
102.0
|
102.0(7)
|
Nil
|
Exit net debt(2)
|
44.0 – 46.0
|
174.0 – 176.0
|
2.9x(8)
|
Capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions)
|
1.0 – 2.0
|
1.0 – 2.0
|
Nil
|
Commodity price assumptions
|
AECO 5A (CAD$/mcf)
|
$3.10
|
$3.48
|
12%
|
NYMEX WTI (US$/bbl)
|
$64.11
|
$66.16
|
3%
|
US$/CAD$ foreign exchange
|
0.82
|
0.81
|
1%
|
(1)
|
Comprised of royalty production revenue, processing revenue and other income.
|
(2)
|
Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
|
(3)
|
Includes wells drilled during the current and previous periods on Topaz royalty acreage.
|
(4)
|
Refer to “Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types.”
|
(5)
|
Refer to “Forward Looking Statements” and “Financial Outlook.”
|
(6)
|
Includes injection wells.
|
(7)
|
Estimated based on 128.7 million shares outstanding. The Company’s dividend payments remain subject to Board approval.
|
(8)
|
Estimated using the midpoint of the 2021 annual average royalty production estimates.
|
Selected Financial Information
|
For the periods ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2021
|
Mar. 31, 2021
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Sept. 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
Royalty production revenue
|
51,627
|
27,448
|
24,179
|
17,611
|
14,826
|
11,935
|
Processing revenue
|
21,033
|
10,562
|
10,471
|
10,305
|
9,188
|
5,296
|
Other income(4)
|
6,060
|
2,943
|
3,117
|
2,783
|
2,384
|
2,789
|
Total
|
78,720
|
40,953
|
37,767
|
30,699
|
26,398
|
20,020
|
Cash expenses:
|
Operating
|
(2,061)
|
(1,089)
|
(972)
|
(1,643)
|
(691)
|
(1,016)
|
Marketing
|
(493)
|
(256)
|
(237)
|
(176)
|
(201)
|
(122)
|
General and administrative
|
(2,292)
|
(1,026)
|
(1,266)
|
(673)
|
(1,030)
|
(1,249)
|
Realized loss on financial instruments
|
(1,728)
|
(1,147)
|
(581)
|
(744)
|
(506)
|
(188)
|
Interest expense
|
(380)
|
(220)
|
(160)
|
(484)
|
(76)
|
(60)
|
Cash flow(1)
|
71,766
|
37,215
|
34,551
|
26,979
|
23,894
|
17,385
|
Per basic share(2)
|
$0.63
|
$0.32
|
$0.31
|
$0.25
|
$0.26
|
$0.22
|
Cash from operating activities
|
66,466
|
36,903
|
29,563
|
32,887
|
12,571
|
24,234
|
Per basic share(2)
|
$0.58
|
$0.32
|
$0.26
|
$0.31
|
$0.13
|
$0.30
|
Net income (loss)
|
6,274
|
918
|
5,356
|
8,382
|
(2,935)
|
(1,125)
|
Per basic and diluted share(2)
|
$0.05
|
$0.01
|
$0.05
|
$0.08
|
($0.03)
|
($0.01)
|
EBITDA(1)
|
71,874
|
37,308
|
34,566
|
27,126
|
23,922
|
17,445
|
EBITDA margin(1)
|
91%
|
91%
|
92%
|
88%
|
91%
|
87%
|
FCF(1)
|
71,222
|
37,232
|
33,990
|
26,507
|
23,381
|
17,226
|
Per basic share(2)
|
$0.62
|
$0.32
|
$0.30
|
$0.25
|
$0.25
|
$0.21
|
Dividends paid
|
48,269
|
25,748
|
22,521
|
22,489
|
18,642
|
16,000
|
Per basic share(2)
|
$0.40
|
$0.20
|
$0.20
|
$0.20
|
$0.20
|
$0.20
|
Payout ratio(1)
|
67%
|
69%
|
65%
|
83%
|
78%
|
92%
|
Capital expenditures
|
544
|
(17)
|
561
|
472
|
513
|
159
|
Acquisitions(6)
|
316,526
|
160,492
|
156,034
|
17,963
|
153,500
|
─
|
Weighted average shares – basic(3)
|
114,689
|
116,842
|
112,512
|
106,839
|
93,126
|
80,257
|
Average Royalty Production
|
Natural gas (mcf/d)(5)
|
65,230
|
65,725
|
64,729
|
57,621
|
55,400
|
55,056
|
Light and medium crude oil (bbl/d)(5)
|
313
|
340
|
285
|
192
|
195
|
231
|
Heavy crude oil (bbl/d)(5)
|
177
|
303
|
50
|
─
|
─
|
─
|
Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)(5)
|
644
|
668
|
620
|
540
|
542
|
484
|
Total (boe/d)
|
12,005
|
12,265
|
11,743
|
10,335
|
9,970
|
9,891
|
Realized Commodity Prices
|
Natural gas ($/mcf)(5)
|
$3.12
|
$3.11
|
$3.13
|
$2.65
|
$2.26
|
$2.00
|
Light and medium crude oil ($/bbl)(5)
|
$71.37
|
$76.94
|
$64.66
|
$48.90
|
$48.66
|
$26.14
|
Heavy crude oil ($/bbl)(5)
|
$60.59
|
$61.61
|
$54.34
|
─
|
─
|
─
|
Natural gas liquids ($/bbl)(5)
|
$75.66
|
$78.91
|
$72.11
|
$54.09
|
$49.27
|
$30.61
|
Total ($/boe)
|
$23.76
|
$24.59
|
$22.88
|
$18.52
|
$16.16
|
$13.26
|
Benchmark Pricing
|
Natural Gas
|
AECO 5A (CAD$/mcf)
|
$3.14
|
$3.11
|
$3.17
|
$2.65
|
$2.25
|
$2.00
|
Crude oil
|
NYMEX WTI (USD$/bbl)
|
$62.52
|
$66.10
|
$58.14
|
$42.70
|
$40.92
|
$28.00
|
Edmonton Par (CAD$/bbl)
|
$73.06
|
$76.39
|
$68.98
|
$49.21
|
$49.06
|
$30.24
|
WCS differential (USD$/bbl)
|
$11.96
|
$11.51
|
$12.42
|
$9.10
|
$9.05
|
$11.43
|
Natural gas liquids
|
Edmonton Condensate (CAD$/bbl)
|
$77.57
|
$79.67
|
$74.98
|
$55.95
|
$51.71
|
$31.74
|
CAD$/USD$
|
$0.8023
|
$0.8142
|
$0.7899
|
$0.7678
|
$0.7507
|
$0.7220
|
|
At June 30
|
At Mar. 31
|
At Dec. 31
|
At Sept. 30
|
At June 30
|
Total assets
|
1,305,741
|
997,715
|
1,008,546
|
794,787
|
793,323
|
Working capital
|
266,272
|
94,221
|
237,675
|
21,844
|
148,745
|
Adjusted working capital(1)
|
270,611
|
94,607
|
238,268
|
23,917
|
149,180
|
Net debt (cash)(1)
|
(167,540)
|
(94,607)
|
(238,268)
|
(17,082)
|
(149,180)
|
Common shares outstanding(3)
|
128,736
|
112,607
|
112,449
|
93,208
|
91,690
|
(1)
|
Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
|
(2)
|
Calculated using basic or diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
|
(3)
|
Shown in thousand shares outstanding.
|
(4)
|
Other income of $6.1 million for YTD 2021 includes interest income of $0.3 million (Q2 2021 – $0.1 million; Q1 2021 – $0.1 million; Q4 2020 – $0.3 million; Q3 2020 – $0.01 million; and Q2 2020 – $nil).
|
(5)
|
Refer to “Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types.”
|
(6)
|
Excluding non-cash ARO.
Cash from Operating Activities, Cash Flow, FCF and Net Income (Loss)
During Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, Topaz generated $36.9 million and $24.2 million, respectively, of cash from operating activities. Cash flow(1) for the same periods was $37.2 million and $17.4 million, respectively. The Company generated EBITDA(1) of $37.3 million and $17.4 million, realizing an EBITDA margin(1) of 91% and 87%, for Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, respectively. The Company had net income of $0.9 million in Q2 2021 compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in Q2 2020. The difference is attributed to higher revenue and other income, including higher commodity prices.
During YTD 2021 and YTD 2020, Topaz generated $66.5 million and $38.2 million, respectively, of cash from operating activities. Cash flow(1) for the same periods was $71.8 million and $38.2 million, respectively. The Company generated EBITDA(1) of $71.9 million and $38.3 million, realizing an EBITDA margin(1) of 91% and 89%, for YTD 2021 and YTD 2020, respectively. The Company had net income of $6.3 million YTD 2021 compared to a net loss of $2.4 million YTD 2020. The difference is attributed to higher revenue and other income, including higher commodity prices.
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
($000s) except per share amounts
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
Cash from operating activities
|
36,903
|
24,234
|
66,466
|
38,184
|
Per basic share(2)
|
$0.32
|
$0.30
|
$0.58
|
$0.48
|
Cash flow(1)
|
37,215
|
17,385
|
71,766
|
38,205
|
Per basic share(2)
|
$0.32
|
$0.22
|
$0.63
|
$0.48
|
EBITDA(1)
|
37,308
|
17,445
|
71,874
|
38,265
|
EBITDA margin(1)
|
91%
|
87%
|
91%
|
89%
|
FCF(1)
|
37,232
|
17,266
|
71,222
|
37,934
|
Per basic share(2)
|
$0.32
|
$0.21
|
$0.62
|
$0.47
|
Net income (loss)
|
918
|
(1,125)
|
6,274
|
(2,359)
|
Per basic and diluted share(2)
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
$0.05
|
($0.03)
|
(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
|
(2) Calculated using basic or diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
Royalty
Royalty production revenue
The Company’s royalty production revenue is determined pursuant to the terms of its royalty agreements. The commodity prices for natural gas, light and medium crude oil, heavy crude oil and natural gas liquids (which is primarily comprised of condensate) are primarily based on market index prices in the month of production. The majority of Topaz’s royalty contracts do not permit transportation or quality deductions. The royalty production volumes are currently marketed with the respective royalty payor’s production volume and revenue is generally received two months after the natural gas, crude oil, heavy crude oil and natural gas liquids volumes are produced. The Company can elect to take its share of the royalty production volume in kind, if desired.
Royalty production revenue during Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 was $27.4 million and $11.9 million, respectively. During YTD 2021 royalty production revenue was $51.6 million, compared to $26.4 million during YTD 2020.
Royalty production
Topaz’s average royalty production(1) for Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 was 12,265 boe/d (89% natural gas weighted) and 9,891 boe/d (93% natural gas weighted), respectively. During YTD 2021 Topaz’s average royalty production(1) was 12,005 boe/d (91% natural gas weighted) compared to 10,134 boe/d (93% natural gas weighted) during YTD 2020. Topaz generates royalty revenue on existing production and may generate royalty revenue on future development of the royalty lands.
The increased production volume and royalty revenues are attributed to gross overriding royalty acquisitions, volume growth attributed to Topaz’s existing royalty assets and improved commodity pricing.
Royalty acreage activity
During Q2 2021, 70 gross wells(3) were spud on Topaz’s royalty acreage (42 gross wells on acreage operated by Tourmaline and 28 gross wells on acreage operated by other Topaz counterparties) and 50 gross wells were brought on production(2) (19 gross wells drilled during Q2 2021 and 31 gross wells drilled during prior periods) which represents a 2.7 times increase in drilling activity relative to Q2 2020, when 26 gross wells were spud on Topaz’s royalty acreage (all operated by Tourmaline).
During YTD 2021, 149 gross wells(3) were spud on Topaz’s royalty acreage (110 gross wells on acreage operated by Tourmaline and 39 gross wells on acreage operated by other Topaz counterparties) and 120 gross wells were brought on production(2) (80 gross wells drilled during YTD 2021 and 40 gross wells drilled during prior periods) which represents a 2.2 times increase in drilling activity relative to YTD 2020, when 67 gross wells were spud on Topaz’s royalty acreage (all operated by Tourmaline).
Topaz expects the additional wells drilled but not completed by June 30, 2021 will be brought on production during the remainder of 2021.
|
(1)
|
Refer to “Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types.”
|
(2)
|
Includes wells drilled during the current and previous periods on Topaz royalty acreage.
|
(3)
|
Includes injection wells.
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
Royalty production revenue
|
Natural gas(3)
|
18,575
|
10,037
|
36,826
|
20,820
|
Light and medium crude oil(3)
|
2,382
|
549
|
4,043
|
1,460
|
Heavy crude oil(3)
|
1,697
|
─
|
1,941
|
─
|
Natural gas liquids(3)
|
4,794
|
1,349
|
8,817
|
4,169
|
Total
|
27,448
|
11,935
|
51,627
|
26,449
|
Average royalty production
|
Natural gas (mcf/d)(3)
|
65,725
|
55,056
|
65,230
|
56,364
|
Light and medium crude oil (bbl/d)(3)
|
340
|
231
|
313
|
224
|
Heavy crude oil (bbl/d)(3)
|
303
|
─
|
177
|
─
|
Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)(3)
|
668
|
484
|
644
|
516
|
Total (boe/d)
|
12,265
|
9,891
|
12,005
|
10,134
|
Realized royalty production prices
|
Natural gas ($/mcf)(3)
|
$3.11
|
$2.00
|
$3.12
|
$2.03
|
Light and medium crude oil (C$/bbl)(3)
|
$76.94
|
$26.14
|
$71.37
|
$35.92
|
Heavy crude oil ($/bbl)(3)
|
$61.61
|
─
|
$60.59
|
─
|
Natural gas liquids (C$/bbl)(3)
|
$78.91
|
$30.61
|
$75.66
|
$44.30
|
Total ($/boe)
|
$24.59
|
$13.26
|
$23.76
|
$14.42
|
Benchmark Pricing
|
Natural gas
|
AECO 5A (CAD$/mcf)
|
$3.11
|
$2.00
|
$3.14
|
$2.02
|
Crude oil
|
NYMEX WTI (USD$/bbl)
|
$66.10
|
$28.00
|
$62.52
|
$36.82
|
Edmonton Par (CAD$/bbl)
|
$76.39
|
$30.24
|
$73.06
|
$40.89
|
WCS differential (USD$/bbl)
|
$11.51
|
$11.43
|
$11.96
|
$15.81
|
Natural gas liquids
|
Edmonton Condensate (CAD$/bbl)
|
$79.67
|
$31.74
|
$77.57
|
$45.55
|
CAD$/USD$
|
$0.8142
|
$0.7220
|
$0.8023
|
$0.7335
|
Royalty Acreage Activity(1)
|
Gross wells spud during the period
|
70
|
26
|
149
|
67
|
Gross wells spud and brought on production(2)
|
19
|
25
|
80
|
62
|
Total gross wells brought on production during the period(4)
|
50
|
25
|
120
|
62
|
(1) Refers to the number of wells (including injection wells) spud or brought on production, as indicated, by the working interest owners (operators).
|
(2) Refers to wells brought on production which were spud within the respective period; does not take into consideration wells spud during previous periods.
|
(3) Refer to “Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types.”
|
(4) Includes wells drilled during the current and previous periods on Topaz royalty acreage.
Infrastructure
Processing revenue
The Company’s processing revenue is generated through its non-operated ownership in processing facilities. The facilities provide processing services to customers on a fee-for-service basis. Certain fees include fixed take-or-pay arrangements under long-term commercial arrangements.
During Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, Topaz generated $10.6 million and $5.3 million, respectively of processing revenue attributed to its non-operated ownership in processing facilities. Average daily utilization during Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 of Topaz’s net natural gas processing capacity was 98% and 100%, respectively, which is attributed to the significant utilization of Topaz’s net processing capacity (75% and 58% of which is contracted under fixed take-or-pay for Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, respectively).
During YTD 2021 and YTD 2020, Topaz generated $21.0 million and $11.3 million, respectively of processing revenue attributed to its non-operated ownership in processing facilities. Average daily utilization during YTD 2021 and YTD 2020 of Topaz’s net natural gas processing capacity was 98% and 100%, respectively, which is attributed to the significant utilization of Topaz’s net processing capacity (74% and 58% of which is contracted under fixed take-or-pay for YTD 2021 and YTD 2020, respectively).
The increased processing revenues are attributed to infrastructure acquisitions that occurred during the second half of 2020.
Other income
The Company generates income by way of a contracted interest in third party revenue generated through fee-for-service processing contracts with no underlying facility ownership, including but not limited to, processing, compression and water handling revenue, generated at multiple facilities owned by Tourmaline pursuant to the respective third party fee handling agreements. These facilities include natural gas processing plants, crude oil batteries, pipelines, water disposal facilities, compressor stations and other miscellaneous facilities associated with the handling of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The facilities are located across all three of Tourmaline’s core operating areas and are operated by Tourmaline. Topaz does not have an ownership interest in the underlying assets.
During Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, Topaz generated other income of $2.9 million and $2.8 million, respectively. Other income of $2.9 million for Q2 2021 includes interest income of $0.1 million. There was $nil interest income in Q2 2020. During YTD 2021 and YTD 2020, Topaz generated other income of $6.1 million and $5.1 million, respectively. Other income of $6.1 million for YTD 2021 includes interest income of $0.3 million. There was $nil interest income during YTD 2020.
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
($000s)
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
Processing revenue
|
10,562
|
5,296
|
21,033
|
11,264
|
Other income
|
2,943
|
2,789
|
6,060
|
5,066
|
Total
|
13,505
|
8,085
|
27,093
|
16,330
|
Infrastructure utilization activity
|
Natural gas processing facilities(1):
|
Ownership capacity under fixed take-or-pay contract
|
125,000
|
50,000
|
125,000
|
50,000
|
Variable ownership capacity
|
44,409
|
35,500
|
46,172
|
35,500
|
Total ownership capacity
|
169,409
|
85,500
|
171,172
|
85,500
|
Total throughput volume
|
165,588
|
85,500
|
168,477
|
85,500
|
Total utilization (%)
|
98%
|
100%
|
98%
|
100%
|
(1) Weighted average daily rate (Topaz net ownership mcf/d) for the periods presented.
Additional information
Additional information about Topaz, including the financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as the Company’s 2020 Annual Information Form are available electronically under the Company’s profile on SEDAR, www.sedar.com, and on Topaz’s website, www.topazenergy.ca.
