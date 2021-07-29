Topaz Energy Corp. announces second quarter 2021 financial results which includes 52% per share FCF growth, declares $0.21 per share quarterly dividend and provides increased 2021 guidance estimates

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: Topaz’s future growth outlook and strategic plans; the anticipated capital expenditure plans and production increases relating to completed and planned acquisitions; the timing for the closing of acquisitions; social and governance initiatives; expected production increases and capital commitments on the royalty lands; estimated levels of 2021 EBITDA, FCF and year-end net debt (cash); estimated 2020 to 2023 compound annual royalty production growth rates and the expectation that such growth rates provide embedded future growth with no further capital investment required by Topaz; the near term growth strategy to utilize excess FCF as well as leverage to invest in additional acquisition growth opportunities and the level of such leverage; the future declaration and payment of dividends and the timing and amount thereof; the forecasts described under the heading “Increased 2021 Guidance Estimates” above, including annual average royalty production, processing revenue and other income, EBITDA, FCF, annual dividends, exit net debt (cash), and capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) for 2021; other expected benefits from acquisitions including enhancing Topaz’s future growth outlook and providing value enhancing assets that are accretive on a per share basis; and the Company’s business as described under the heading “About the Company” above.

Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions including those highlighted in this news release and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure to complete acquisitions on the terms or on the timing announced or at all and the failure to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions including estimated royalty production, royalty production revenue and free cash flow per share growth, and the factors discussed in the Company’s recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis (See “Forward-Looking Statements” therein), Annual Information Form (See “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or Topaz’s website (www.topazenergy.ca).

Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company’s dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements for the Company’s operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Further, the ability of Topaz to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Topaz does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Also included in this news release are estimates of the Company’s EBITDA range and revenue for the year ending December 31, 2021 and range of year-end exit net debt for 2021, which are based on, among other things, the various assumptions as to production levels and capital expenditures and other assumptions disclosed in this news release including under the heading “Increased 2021 Guidance Estimates” above and are based on the following key assumptions: Topaz’s estimated capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) of $1.0 to $2.0 million in 2021; the working interest owners’ anticipated 2021 capital plans attributable to Topaz’s royalty lands; 2021 estimated average annual royalty production range of 13,550 to 13,750 boe/d; 2021 average infrastructure ownership capacity utilization of 100%; 2021 third party income of $10.0 million; December 31, 2021 exit net debt range between $174.0 and $176.0 million, 2021 average commodity prices of: $3.48/mcf (AECO 5A natural gas), US$66.16/bbl (NYMEX WTI), US$12.85/bbl (WCS oil differential), US$4.09/bbl (MSW oil differential) and US$/CAD$ foreign exchange 0.81, and 2022 average commodity prices of: $3.13/mcf (AECO 5A natural gas), US$65.10/bbl (NYMEX WTI), US$12.85/bbl (WCS oil differential), US$4.65/bbl (MSW oil differential) and US$/CAD$ foreign exchange 0.82. To the extent such estimates constitute financial outlooks, they were approved by management and the board of directors of Topaz on July 29, 2021 and are included to provide readers with an understanding of the estimated EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2021 based on the assumptions described herein and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to using financial measures prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS” or “GAAP”), references are made in this news release to “FCF (free cash flow)”, which is a measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS. Management uses this term for its own performance measures and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company’s efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund dividends and a portion of its future growth expenditures or to repay debt. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other entities and should not be considered in isolation nor as an alternative to net income (loss) from continuing operations or other financial information determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of the Company’s performance. References to “FCF (free cash flow)” are to the amount of cash estimated to be available for dividends to shareholders in accordance with the Company’s dividend policy and is defined as cash flow less capital expenditures, where “cash flow” is defined as cash from (used in) operations before changes in non-cash working capital.

This news release also makes reference to the terms “cash flow,” “cash flow per basic share,” “FCF (free cash flow),” FCF per basic share,” “FCF Yield,” “excess FCF,” “EBITDA”, “EBITDA margin”, “payout ratio”, “working capital”, “adjusted working capital” and “net debt (cash)”, which are not recognized measures under GAAP, and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, the Company’s use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. Management uses the terms “cash flow,” “cash flow per basic share,” “FCF (free cash flow),” “FCF per basic share,” “FCF Yield,” “excess FCF,” “EBITDA,” “EBITDA margin,” “payout ratio”, “working capital,” “adjusted working capital” and “net debt (cash)” for its own performance measures and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company’s efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund dividends and a portion of its future growth expenditures or to repay debt. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as an alternative to net income (loss) from continuing operations or other financial information determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of the Company’s performance.

For these purposes, “cash flow” is defined as cash from (used in) operations before changes in non-cash working capital and “cash flow per basic share” is calculated using the weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period. “FCF (free cash flow)” is defined as cash flow less capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) and “FCF per basic share” is calculated using the weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period. “FCF Yield” is the asset’s free cash flow divided by the purchase consideration, and “excess FCF” is free cash flow less dividends. “EBITDA” is net income or loss from continuing operations, excluding extraordinary items, plus interest expense, income taxes and the capital portion of any finance lease received, and adjusted for non-cash items including depletion and depreciation and share-based compensation and gains or losses on dispositions. “EBITDA margin” is defined as EBITDA divided by total revenue and other income (expressed as a percentage of total revenue and other income). “Payout ratio” is dividends paid expressed as a percentage of cash flow. “Working capital” is current assets less current liabilities. “Adjusted working capital” is current assets less current liabilities, adjusted for financial instruments and “net debt (cash)” is total debt outstanding less adjusted working capital.

BOE EQUIVALENCY

Per barrel of oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6:1). Barrel of oil equivalents (boe) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

OIL AND GAS METRICS

This news release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company’s performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company’s future performance and future performance may not compare to the Company’s performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

GENERAL

See also “Forward-Looking Statements”, and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to guidance estimates for 2021 average daily production. The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:

For the periods ended Three months

June 30, 2021 Three months

June 30, 2020 Six months

June 30, 2021 Six months

June 30, 2020 Average daily production Light and Medium crude oil (bbl/d) 340 231 313 223 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 303 ─ 177 ─ Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 41,535 34,399 41,689 35,959 Shale Gas (mcf/d) 24,190 20,657 23,540 20,405 Natural Gas Liquids (bbl/d) 668 484 644 517 Total (boe/d) 12,265 9,891 12,005 10,134

For the year Topaz June 8, 2021

Royalty Production

Estimate(1)

2021e Topaz July 29, 2021

Royalty Production

Estimate(1)

2021e Average daily production Light and Medium crude oil (bbl/d) 372 386 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 397 395 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 43,859 44,035 Shale Gas (Mcf/d) 24,221 28,246 Natural Gas Liquids (bbl/d) 785 822 Total (boe/d) 12,900 13,650