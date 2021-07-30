BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count continues at 153

Alberta oil well in canola field

Canada averaged 153 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 33% are drilling for natural gas, 59% are drilling for oil, 1% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 7% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 67% in Alberta, 18% in Saskatchewan, 12% in BC, and 3% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 18%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Nabors Drilling with 9%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.