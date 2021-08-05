Inter Pipeline reports second quarter 2021 financial and operating results

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Roberge

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@interpipeline.com

Tel: 403-290-6015 or 1-866-716-7473

Media Relations:

Steven Noble

Manager, Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@interpipeline.com

Tel: 403-717-5725 or 1-866-716-7473

Reader Advisories and Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements often contain terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: 1) the stability of Inter Pipeline’s business and current level of dividends to its shareholders; 2) Inter Pipeline being able to transition office-based employees back to the workplace; 3) Inter Pipeline being able to maintain its financial flexibility and liquidity to fund its ongoing business activities; 4) Inter Pipeline’s access to additional financial resources; 5) financial forecasts or anticipated financial performance; 6) timing, estimates, cost and anticipated benefits of capital projects (including HPC); 7) the expected benefits of the Milk River transaction; 8) capital expenditure forecasts and financing plans for such expenditures; 9) the Revised Brookfield Offer, satisfaction of the conditions to the Revised Brookfield Offer and the expected timing of take-up and payment for Inter Pipeline shares under the Revised Brookfield Offer; and 10) cash flow generation expected to be created by HPC once fully in-service, the outcome of negotiations with additional counterparties to potential take-or-pay agreement for HPC’s production capacity, the future spread between North American posted polypropylene and Edmonton propane prices and the potential for additional upside therefrom, the timing of commencement of polypropylene facility operations and the propane dehydrogenation facility (PDH) and commencement of production therefrom and the estimated cost of HPC. Such statements reflect the current views of Inter Pipeline with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results of Inter Pipeline to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of Inter Pipeline’s businesses include, among other things: risks and assumptions associated with the ability of Brookfield to receive, in a timely manner, the necessary regulatory and other third-party approvals to satisfy the conditions to the Revised Brookfield Offer; the satisfaction, in a timely manner, of the other conditions to the completion of the Revised Brookfield Offer including the Modified Statutory Minimum Condition (as defined in the Notice of Change); the intention and ability of Brookfield to complete any Compulsory Acquisition or Subsequent Acquisition Transaction (as such terms are defined in the Notice of Change); risks and assumptions associated with operations, such as Inter Pipeline’s ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and achieve expected benefits therefrom, including the further development of its pipeline systems and other facilities or projects including the construction of the HPC; assumptions concerning operational reliability; Inter Pipeline’s ability to maintain its investment grade credit ratings; risks and uncertainties associated with Inter Pipeline’s ability to maintain its current level of cash dividends to its shareholders; assumptions based upon Inter Pipeline’s current guidance including projected future EBITDA levels; the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources including debt and equity capital; risks inherent in Inter Pipeline’s Canadian and foreign operations; Inter Pipeline’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its current and future obligations; the potential delays of and costs of overruns on construction projects, including, but not limited to Inter Pipeline’s current and future projects; risks associated with the failure to finalize formal agreements with counterparties in certain circumstances; Inter Pipeline’s ability to make capital investments and the amounts of capital investments; increases in maintenance, operating or financing costs; the realization of the anticipated benefits of transactions; the possibility that Inter Pipeline is unable to identify or consummate any acceptable strategic alternatives; the availability and price of labour, equipment and construction materials; the status, credit risk and continued existence of customers having contracts with Inter Pipeline and its affiliates; availability of energy commodities; volatility of and assumptions regarding prices of energy commodities; competitive factors, including competition from third parties in the areas in which Inter Pipeline operates or intends to operate, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the natural gas, propane and oil transportation, natural gas liquids extraction and storage industries; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; inflation; risks of war, hostilities, civil insurrection, pandemics (including COVID-19), instability and political and economic conditions in or affecting countries in which Inter Pipeline and its affiliates operate; severe weather conditions and risks related to climate change; terrorist threats; risks associated with technology; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, regulatory and taxation laws, and the interpretation of such changes to Inter Pipeline’s business; the risks associated with existing and potential or threatened future lawsuits, legal proceedings and regulatory actions against Inter Pipeline and its affiliates; availability of adequate levels of insurance; difficulty in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals or land access rights and maintenance of support of such approvals and rights; the effects and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as further described in the MD&A under the section “Risk Factors” on Inter Pipeline’s business and general economic and business conditions and markets; and such other risks and uncertainties described in the MD&A under the section “Risk Factors” and from time to time in Inter Pipeline’s reports and filings with the Canadian securities authorities. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or other factor on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty, as these are interdependent and Inter Pipeline’s future course of action depends on management’s assessment of all information available at the relevant time. You can find a discussion of those risks and uncertainties in the MD&A under the section “Risk Factors” and in Inter Pipeline’s other securities filings at www.sedar.com.

The estimates of future EBITDA in this news release may be considered to be “future-oriented financial information” or a “financial outlook” under applicable securities laws and are based on the assumptions and factors set out above. The future-oriented financial information and financial outlook contained in this news release have been approved by management as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein.

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements with respect to Brookfield and Brookfield’s expectations and intentions with respect to the Revised Brookfield Offer and Inter Pipeline. The information was derived from publicly available documents and is subject to the cautionary statements provided by Brookfield in such documents. See “General Information – Information Regarding Brookfield and the Revised Brookfield Offer” in the Notice of Change. The information assumes that the Revised Brookfield Offer and any Compulsory Acquisition or Subsequent Acquisition Transaction (as such terms are defined in the Notice of Change) will occur on the terms, conditions and timing contemplated in the Revised Brookfield Offer. Inter Pipeline and Brookfield have not entered into a support or similar agreement with respect to the Revised Brookfield Offer and the Revised Brookfield Offer and any Compulsory Acquisition or Subsequent Acquisition Transaction could be modified, restructured, terminated or not proceeded with unilaterally by Brookfield.

Further, without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as Inter Pipeline’s dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, available funds from operations, financial requirements for Inter Pipeline’s operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond Inter Pipeline’s control. The ability of Inter Pipeline to pay dividends is subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facilities.

Many of the risk factors and other assumptions related to the forward-looking information are discussed further in Inter Pipeline’s most recent MD&A and Annual Information Form, and other documents it files from time to time. You can find these documents by referring to Inter Pipeline’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). As actual results could vary significantly from the forward-looking information, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at the time of preparation, may later prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact are deemed to be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this document, and, except to the extent required by applicable law, Inter Pipeline assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, consolidated net debt to total capitalization, FFO per share and payout ratio are not measures recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Investors are cautioned that these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP such as net income. EBITDA is expressed as net income before financing charges, income taxes, depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA also includes additional adjustments for loss (gain) on disposal of assets, non-cash expense (recovery), and non-cash financing charges. These additional adjustments are made to exclude various non-cash items, or items of an unusual nature that are not reflective of ongoing operations. These adjustments are also made to better reflect the historical measurement of EBITDA used in the investment community as an approximate measure of an entity’s operating cash flow based on data from its income statement. See our most recent MD&A for an example of the reconciliation of EBITDA net income. Consolidated net debt to total capitalization is disclosed and discussed in the Financial Covenant table of the “Liquidity and Capital Resources” section of our most recent MD&A. This measure in combination with other measures, is used by the investment community to assess the financial strength of the business. FFO is a financial measure that Inter Pipeline uses in managing its business and in assessing future cash requirements that impact the determination of future dividends to shareholders. Inter Pipeline expresses FFO as cash provided by operating activities less net changes in non-cash working capital. The impact of net change in non-cash working capital is excluded in the calculation of FFO primarily to compensate for the seasonality of working capital throughout the year. Certain Inter Pipeline revenue contracts dictate an exchange of cash that differs, on a monthly basis, from the recognition of revenue. Within a 12-month calendar year, there is minimal variation between revenue recognized and cash exchanged. Inter Pipeline therefore excludes the net change in non-cash working capital in its calculation of FFO to mitigate its quarterly impact. The intent is to not skew the results of Inter Pipeline in any quarter for exchanges of cash, but to focus the results on cash that is generated in any reporting period. FFO per share is calculated on a weighted average basis using basic common shares outstanding during the period. This measure, in combination with other measures, is used by the investment community to assess the source, sustainability and cash available for dividends. Payout ratio is calculated by expressing dividends declared for the period as a percentage of FFO. This measure, in combination with other measures, is used by the investment community to assess the sustainability of the current dividends.

Credit Ratings

Credit ratings are intended to provide investors with an independent measure of credit quality of an issue of securities. Credit ratings are not recommendations to purchase, hold or sell securities and do not address the market price or suitability of a specific security for a particular investor. There is no assurance that any rating will remain in effect for any given period of time or that any rating will not be revised or withdrawn entirely by a rating agency in the future if, in its judgment, circumstances so warrant.

Currency

All dollar values are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.