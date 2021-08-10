Tidewater Inc reports results for the quarter ended in June













Tidewater Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 73 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in June. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

Revenue fell 12.1% to $89.95 million from a year ago; analysts expected $90.50 million. Tidewater Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 72 cents​. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 7% in the last three months. In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company.

Tidewater Inc shares had fallen by 5.1% this quarter and gained 32.3% so far this year. The company reported a quarterly loss of $29.46 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Tidewater Inc is $15.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 “strong buy” or “buy,” 2 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”