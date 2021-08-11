BOE Report

Elite would like to introduce their pumping equipment lineup out of their stations in Medicine Hat and Red Deer

Elite pumping service LTD is proud to announce that they now have C & A Pumpers, crewed up and stationed out of Medicine Hat and Red Deer. They are also working on setting up a Grand Prairie station in the near future. They have a variety of Pumping equipment to 15 K for cement, acid, pressure trucks and portable silos. As a division of Pat’s Off-Road Transport Ltd they have all our certifications and safety in place and available on request. They are rigged up with responsible crews and competitive pricing.

Give them a call at 403-350-5483 or check them out at www.elitepumpingservice.com