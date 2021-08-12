Pan Orient Energy Corp. – 2021 second quarter financial & operating results

CALGARY, AB – Pan Orient Energy Corp. (“Pan Orient” or the “Company”) (TSXV: POE) reports 2021 second quarter consolidated financial and operating results. Please note that all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and BOPD refers to barrels of oil per day.

The Company is today filing its unaudited consolidated financial statements as at and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of these documents may be obtained online at www.sedar.com or the Company’s website, www.panorient.ca.

Commenting today on Pan Orient’s 2021 second quarter results, President and CEO Jeff Chisholm stated: “Thailand production in the second quarter of 2021 and in July was impacted by delays in the delivery of perforation charges and high volume pumps for water disposal wells, and some sand production issues. As a result, total oil production for a number of wells was less than well capability for much of the second quarter and July. These issues have now been mainly rectified and total Concession L53 oil sales have averaged 2,259 BOPD in July (1,130 net to Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest) and 2,836 over the first 10 days of August BOPD (1,418 net to Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest). Oil sales over the past four days has averaged 2,938 BOPD (1,469 net to Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest). Further oil production optimization for current and future wells is anticipated with the delivery of a high volume (10,000 barrels of water per day) water disposal pump in September. An updated geological model and reservoir simulation that incorporated the three L53-DD wells drilled in early 2021 was commenced at the beginning of the quarter and is now complete. The simulation highlighted significant volumes of oil in all four main reservoir sands that is not currently being effectively drained and will require up to four additional production wells and the perforation of a number of zones currently behind pipe. It is contemplated the drilling of these new wells and perforation of zones in existing wells will take place prior to year-end 2021. Lastly, the conversion of the L53-DD5ST1 well to water disposal was approved by the Government of Thailand in late July, reducing the possibility of future water disposal bottlenecks when the four new wells are potentially drilled later in 2021.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Thailand ( net to Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture)

Net to Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture, oil sales from Concession L53 in the first half of 2021 were 1,376 BOPD, with 1,166 BOPD from the L53-DD field.

Adjusted Thailand funds flow from operations of $5.0 million ( $39.60 per barrel) in the second quarter of 2021 increased 17% compared with $4.3 million ( $35.46 per barrel) in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in funds flow from operations is attributable to a $1.0 million increase in oil sales and a $0.1 million reduction in operating, transportation and G&A expenses, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in royalties and $0.3 million increase in income tax. The average realized oil price per barrel increased 6% in the second quarter of 2021 to $78.43 per barrel, reflecting continued strength in the Brent reference price which averaged US$68.96 in the second quarter.

Indonesia East Jabung Production Sharing Contract ( Pan Orient is non-operator with a 49% ownership interest)

The East Jabung Production Sharing Contract expired in January 2020 and the operator is determining final steps to be taken for formal approval of the expiry from the Government of Indonesia , including reclamation requirements. Pan Orient is withdrawing from operations in Indonesia .

Sawn Lake (Operated by Andora Energy Corporation, in which Pan Orient has a 71.8% ownership)

After the impairment of Sawn Lake recorded at March 31, 2020 , no operating expenses or G&A are capitalized. For the first half of 2021, Pan Orient reports total operating expenses of $139 thousand associated with the Sawn Lake suspended SAGD facility and wellpair.

, no operating expenses or G&A are capitalized. For the first half of 2021, Pan Orient reports total operating expenses of associated with the Sawn Lake suspended SAGD facility and wellpair. The Western Canada Select reference price for heavy oil has increased significantly in 2021 and Andora continues to review alternatives for Sawn Lake, including partnership or outright sale to achieve value for Andora and Pan Orient shareholders.

Corporate

Corporate adjusted funds flow from operations (including Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture) was $3.9 million ( $0.08 per share) in the second quarter and a total of $7.3 million ( $0.14 per share) for the first half of 2021. The increase in the second quarter from $3.4 million ( $0.07 per share) in the first quarter of 2021 was due to a $0.7 million increase in Pan Orient’s equity interest in Thailand Joint Venture adjusted funds flow from operations partially offset by higher expenses in Canada for Sawn Lake operating expenses, stock based compensation on restricted share units and unrealized foreign exchange loss on cash holdings denominated in US dollars.

( income per share). This compares a net loss attributable to common shareholders for the first half of 2020 of ( loss per share), with a net impairment charge for the Sawn Lake, Alberta Exploration and Evaluation assets at . Pan Orient repurchased 1,863,000 common shares in the first half of 2021, at an average price of $0.86 per share, for $1.6 million . The Company has repurchased an additional 87,100 shares in the third quarter to August 10, 2021 , at an average price of $1.09 per share. Common shares outstanding were 49.9 million at June 30, 2021 and 49.8 million at August 10, 2021 .

OUTLOOK

THAILAND

Concession L53 Onshore (Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd., in which Pan Orient has 50.01% ownership)

An updated geological model and reservoir simulation that incorporated the three L53-DD wells drilled in early 2021 was commenced at the beginning of the quarter and is now complete. The simulation highlighted significant volumes of oil in all four main reservoir sands that is not currently being effectively drained and will require up to four additional production wells and the perforation of a number of zones currently behind pipe. It is contemplated the drilling of these new wells and perforation of zones in existing wells will take place prior to year-end 2021.

CANADA

Sawn Lake (Operated by Andora Energy Corporation, in which Pan Orient has a 71.8% ownership)

As 2021 proceeds, the Company will consult with joint venture partners regarding development potential and alternatives.

COVID-19 Coronavirus

The operations in Thailand of Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. (“POS”) continue to be somewhat affected by the worldwide COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Thailand government imposed a state of emergency in late March 2020, giving it wide-ranging powers to address the crisis. Domestic travel restrictions have now been eased and restrictions on fully vaccinated foreigners entering Thailand are being lifted for certain tourist destinations. The infection and death rate was initially much lower in Thailand than in most western nations but a spike in both cases and deaths has been experienced since the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Prudent measures have been taken by POS to help protect the health and safety of staff, which are of paramount importance. Fortunately, POS in Thailand was able to complete its initial three well 2021 appraisal drilling program. POS and Pan Orient are well-positioned to withstand these unprecedented events. The Company is optimistic about a return to normal operations and less volatile market conditions but the outlook for world oil prices remains somewhat uncertain.

Pan Orient is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations currently located onshore Thailand and Western Canada.