BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Aug. 16 Administrative Assistant Vertex Alida
Aug. 16 Operations EIT or Technologist In Training Vertex Calgary
Aug. 16 Roll Off Driver Vertex Grande Prairie
Aug. 16 Environmental Specialist (Remediation) Brunel Calgary
Aug. 15 Supply Chain Category Lead – Construction Services TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 15 Business Analyst, Junior or Senior Level AltaGas Calgary
Aug. 14 IT Desktop Support Technician Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 13 Advisor, Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) AltaGas Sundre
Aug. 13 Local Oil & Gas Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Aug. 13 Document Control Administrator Brunel Sarnia
Aug. 12 Learning Developer (Project Academy) TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 12 Compliance Specialist TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 12 Welders – Journeymen and 3rd Year Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 12 Senior Cyber Security Analyst Pembina Calgary
Aug. 11 Risk Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 11 Senior Engineer Liquids Facilities Pipe Integrity TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 11 Business Development Representative TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 11 HSE (Loss Control) Specialist Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 11 4th Class Power Engineers with Plant & Field Experience Roska DBO Fort St. John
Aug. 11 Project Management Assistant Roska DBO Cold Lake
Aug. 11 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Aug. 11 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 11 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 11 CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Aug. 11 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Aug. 11 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 11 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Aug. 11 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 11 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 11 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 11 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 11 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 11 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 11 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Aug. 11 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Aug. 11 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Aug. 11 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Aug. 11 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 11 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Aug. 11 Senior Customer Service Representative Pembina Calgary