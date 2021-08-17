New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Aug. 16
|Administrative Assistant
|Vertex
|Alida
|Aug. 16
|Operations EIT or Technologist In Training
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Aug. 16
|Roll Off Driver
|Vertex
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 16
|Environmental Specialist (Remediation)
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Aug. 15
|Supply Chain Category Lead – Construction Services
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 15
|Business Analyst, Junior or Senior Level
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Aug. 14
|IT Desktop Support Technician
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 13
|Advisor, Environment, Health & Safety (EHS)
|AltaGas
|Sundre
|Aug. 13
|Local Oil & Gas Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 13
|Document Control Administrator
|Brunel
|Sarnia
|Aug. 12
|Learning Developer (Project Academy)
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 12
|Compliance Specialist
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 12
|Welders – Journeymen and 3rd Year Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 12
|Senior Cyber Security Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Aug. 11
|Risk Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 11
|Senior Engineer Liquids Facilities Pipe Integrity
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 11
|Business Development Representative
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 11
|HSE (Loss Control) Specialist
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 11
|4th Class Power Engineers with Plant & Field Experience
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 11
|Project Management Assistant
|Roska DBO
|Cold Lake
|Aug. 11
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Aug. 11
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 11
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 11
|CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Aug. 11
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Aug. 11
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 11
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Aug. 11
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 11
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 11
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 11
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 11
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 11
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 11
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 11
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Aug. 11
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 11
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Aug. 11
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 11
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Aug. 11
|Senior Customer Service Representative
|Pembina
|Calgary