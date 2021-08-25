Altura Energy announces second quarter 2021 financial and operating results

Altura is a junior oil and gas exploration, development and production company with operations in central Alberta. Altura predominantly produces from the Rex reservoir in the Upper Mannville group and is focused on delivering per share growth and attractive shareholder returns through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. An updated corporate presentation is available on Altura’s website at www.alturaenergy.ca.

READER ADVISORIES

Forward–looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “budget”, “forecast”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends”, “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to:

the 2021 capital expenditure budget of $7.5 million , including plans to drill one (87.5% working interest) well in September 2021 and bring it on production in October 2021 and plans to implement a waterflood pilot project;

, including plans to drill one (87.5% working interest) well in and bring it on production in October 2021 and plans to implement a waterflood pilot project; the 2021 average production guidance of 1,100 to 1,150 boe per day;

management’s expectation that a longer ERH well and increased frac density is expected to result in increased production and reserves;

management’s belief that a successful 11-14 well will enable Altura to convert additional probable locations adjacent to 11-14 to proved locations in Altura’s reserve report ending December 31, 2021 ;

; the success of a waterflood pilot project including GOR suppression, reservoir pressure maintenance and attenuated production declines which could add material upside to Altura’s Rex oil pool reserve recoveries;

management’s plan to report 11-14 production results in the next quarterly release;

Altura’s forecast of substantial adjusted funds flow growth in the second half of 2021 from added production from the two new wells, improving commodity prices and a more favorable hedge book; and,

Altura’s ability to generate growth within cash flow at current commodity prices while strengthening its balance sheet.

______________________________ 3 Adjusted funds flow, net debt and operating netback are non-GAAP measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the heading entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” contained within the “Advisories” section of Altura’s MD&A 4 See drilling location disclosure in this news release

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Altura including, without limitation:

the continued performance of Altura’s oil and gas properties in a manner consistent with its past experiences

that Altura will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations;

the general continuance of current industry conditions;

the continuance of existing (and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax, royalty and regulatory regimes;

the accuracy of the estimates of Altura’s reserves and resource volumes;

certain commodity price and other cost assumptions;

the continued availability of oilfield services; and

the continued availability of adequate debt and equity financing and cash flow from operations to fund its planned expenditures.

Altura believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. To the extent that any forward-looking information contained herein may be considered future oriented financial information or a financial outlook, such information has been included to provide readers with an understanding of management’s assumptions used for budgeted and developing future plans and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release report are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation:

changes in commodity prices;

changes in the demand for or supply of Altura’s products;

unanticipated operating results or production declines;

changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters;

changes in development plans of Altura or by third party operators of Altura’s properties,

increased debt levels or debt service requirements;

inaccurate estimation of Altura’s oil and gas reserve and resource volumes;

limited, unfavorable or a lack of access to capital markets;

increased costs;

a lack of adequate insurance coverage;

the impact of competitors; and

certain other risks detailed from time to time in Altura’s public documents.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Altura does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

The term barrels of oil equivalent (“Boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. Per Boe amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet (6 mcf) of natural gas to one barrel (1 bbl) of crude oil. The Boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Drilling Locations

This news release discloses drilling locations in three categories: (i) proved locations; (ii) probable locations; and (iii) potential drilling opportunities. Proved locations and probable locations, which are sometimes collectively referred to as “booked locations”, are derived from the Corporation’s most recent independent reserves evaluation as of December 31, 2020 and account for drilling locations that have associated proved reserves. Potential drilling opportunities are internal estimates based on the Corporation’s prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and Altura’s internal review. Potential drilling opportunities do not have attributed reserves or resources. Potential drilling opportunities have specifically been identified by management as an estimation of our multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves data on prospective acreage and geologic formations. The drilling locations on which we actually drill wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, crude oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. While certain of the potential drilling opportunities have been derisked by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such potential drilling opportunities, the majority of other potential drilling opportunities are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations, and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional reserves, resources or production.