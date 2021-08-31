Hillcrest Energy Technologies expands executive team













VANCOUVER, B.C. – Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTC:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F) (“Hillcrest” or the “Company”), a clean tech innovation and e-mobility development company, today announced the additions of Jamie Hogue as Chief Operating Officer and Raj Claire as Chief Financial Officer. Both will join Hillcrest’s executive team, contributing strategic support to the Company’s evolving growth strategy and vision.

Ms. Hogue brings more than 20 years of progressive policy leadership, economic analysis and organizational development experience to Hillcrest. As Hillcrest COO, Jamie will oversee operations and management across the Company, working closely with the CEO to ensure the proper practices and processes are in place to set actionable strategies and support business planning and goal delivery. Most recently, she served as the Director of Operations for Arizona State University’s Ten Across initiative, a compelling observatory study of economic, social and climate change and associated implications for the southern United States. Throughout her career, Jamie has built diversified expertise in energy, water, natural resource and sustainability policy and practice, and will lead Hillcrest’s ESG initiatives (environmental, social and governance), including commitments to diversity, inclusion and sustainability.

Ms. Claire takes over as CFO from Aaron Triplett who is departing, effective August 27th, to pursue another opportunity. The Board and staff thank Mr. Triplett for dedication to the Company and wish him well in his next endeavor.

As CFO, Ms. Claire will be responsible for overseeing all finance related activities including financial reporting, internal controls, budgeting and business planning. Raj joins Hillcrest with more than 11 years of experience in finance. Ms. Claire began her career at Deloitte and has since served in advanced finance and account roles in the energy and resources sector. A highly collaborative team leader and builder, Ms. Claire will also help support R&D and Operations efforts at Hillcrest.

“We are thrilled to welcome Raj and Jamie to the Hillcrest senior management team,” said Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO, Don Currie. “They both bring solid renewable energy, sustainability and capital markets experience, matched with equally impressive collaborative leadership qualities that unite cross-functional teams and drive organizational transformation. As we expand our tech-driven clean energy pursuits and benefit from an increased market cap, having the right people at the helm to lead operations and finance is essential.”

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to certain advisors, consultants and employees of the Company to purchase up to 1,700,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the share option plan of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before August 30, 2026 at an exercise price of $0.20 per share.

