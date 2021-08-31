New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Aug. 31
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 31
|Field Services Shop Assistant
|Hunting Energy Services
|Nisku
|Aug. 30
|Account Lead – Stakeholder Relations, Sustainability and Legal
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 30
|Scheduler
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Aug. 30
|Field Operator (Camp Position)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 30
|Data Analyst Entry level Position (Oil and Gas)
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Calgary
|Aug. 30
|Field Operator (Camp Position)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 30
|Local Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 29
|Mechanical Technician
|TC Energy
|Slave Lake
|Aug. 27
|Call Center Customer Service Representative
|Roska DBO
|Edmonton
|Aug. 27
|Procurement Specialist
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Aug. 26
|Business Analyst – East Pipelines
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 26
|Paralegal
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 26
|Area Manager
|TC Energy
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 26
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 26
|Journeyman Pipefitter
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 26
|Operations Production Foreman
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 25
|Senior Recruitment / Sourcing Specialist
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 25
|Customer Experience Representative
|Roska DBO
|Edmonton
|Aug. 25
|Business Development Representative
|Vertex
|Kola
|Aug. 25
|Customer Experience Representative
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 25
|Business Development Representative
|Vertex
|Waskada
|Aug. 25
|Business Development Representative
|Vertex
|Alida
|Aug. 25
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 25
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 25
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 25
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 25
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Aug. 25
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 25
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 25
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 25
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Aug. 25
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 25
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 25
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Aug. 25
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 25
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 25
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 25
|PARTS PERSON – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Aug. 25
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Aug. 25
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Aug. 25
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Aug. 25
|CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton