Petro Viking Energy Inc. provides clarification on Avila transaction













Calgary, Alberta – Petro Viking Energy Inc. (“Petro Viking” or the “Company”) (CSE:VIK) (CNSX:VIK.CN) (OTC:PTRVF) wishes to clarify the information provided in its press release dated August 16, 2021. The Company hereby announces that the Avila Transaction (the “Transaction”), once completed, will be considered a “fundamental change” within the meaning of CSE policies, and therefore, the shares of Petro Viking will remain halted from trading until additional required documentation with respect to the Transaction has been received by the CSE and the CSE and regulatory authorities declare that the halt should be lifted.

About Petro Viking Energy Inc.

The Company is an energy company based and operating in the province of Alberta, Canada engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in western Canada, and is an Emerging CSE listed corporation (“VIK”). As a low-cost Carbon Neutral Energy Producer in 2022 the Company will continue to achieve its results by focusing on the application of a combination of proven geological, geophysical, engineering, and production techniques. The Company intends to become an integrated energy company utilizing the experience of its officers and directors who have acquired experience as developers, explorers, operators and financiers of energy projects in Canada and internationally.