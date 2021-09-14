New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 14
|Field / Plant Operator (4th or 3rd Class Power Engineer)
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 14
|Project Engineer
|Tundra Engineering Inc.
|Cochrane
|Sep. 14
|Production/Process Engineer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 13
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Lloydminster
|Sep. 13
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Lloydminster
|Sep. 13
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Sep. 13
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Sep. 13
|Coil Pump Operator
|Element Technical Services
|Carlyle, SK and Red Deer, AB
|Sep. 13
|Coil Tubing Operator
|Element Technical Services
|Carlyle, SK and Red Deer, AB
|Sep. 13
|Shipper/Receiver
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 13
|IT Systems Analyst
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Sep. 13
|Short Term Field Operator for Relief
|Roska DBO
|Drayton Valley
|Sep. 13
|Shop Hand/ Service Hand
|Aero Rental Services, A Division of Western Production Services Corp.
|Grand Prairie
|Sep. 13
|Rental Technician
|Aero Rental Services, A Division of Western Production Services Corp.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 11
|Risk Specialist, Market Risk Analytics
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 10
|Oil & Gas – Camp Attendant
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 10
|Associate General Counsel Manager
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 10
|Senior Cost Specialist
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Sep. 9
|Emissions Engineer (Environmental & Sustainability)
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 9
|Emissions Project Manager (Environment & Sustainability)
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 9
|EIC Measurement Technician
|TC Energy
|Edson
|Sep. 9
|Organizational Effectiveness Specialist
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 8
|Senior Contract Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 8
|Electrical Project Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Sep. 8
|Field Operator with Compressor Station Experience
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Sep. 8
|4th Class Power Engineer with Gas Plant Experience
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Sep. 8
|Field Operator
|Kelt Exploration Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Sep. 8
|Project Administrator
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Sep. 8
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 8
|Journeyman Pipefitter
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 8
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 8
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Sep. 8
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Sep. 8
|PARTS PERSON – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Sep. 8
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 8
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 8
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Sep. 8
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 8
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 8
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Sep. 8
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 8
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 8
|CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Sep. 8
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 8
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Sep. 8
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Sep. 8
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Sep. 8
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 8
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort McMurray
|Sep. 8
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Sep. 8
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 8
|Senior Business Development & ESG Rep
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 8
|Corrosion Control Supervisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 8
|Site Mechanical Inspector
|Brunel
|Kitimat