BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 14 Field / Plant Operator (4th or 3rd Class Power Engineer) Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 14 Project Engineer Tundra Engineering Inc. Cochrane
Sep. 14 Production/Process Engineer Brunel Calgary
Sep. 13 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Lloydminster
Sep. 13 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Lloydminster
Sep. 13 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Saskatoon
Sep. 13 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Saskatoon
Sep. 13 Coil Pump Operator Element Technical Services Carlyle, SK and Red Deer, AB
Sep. 13 Coil Tubing Operator Element Technical Services Carlyle, SK and Red Deer, AB
Sep. 13 Shipper/Receiver Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 13 IT Systems Analyst Vertex Sherwood Park
Sep. 13 Short Term Field Operator for Relief Roska DBO Drayton Valley
Sep. 13 Shop Hand/ Service Hand Aero Rental Services, A Division of Western Production Services Corp. Grand Prairie
Sep. 13 Rental Technician Aero Rental Services, A Division of Western Production Services Corp. Red Deer
Sep. 11 Risk Specialist, Market Risk Analytics TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 10 Oil & Gas – Camp Attendant Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 10 Associate General Counsel Manager Pembina Calgary
Sep. 10 Senior Cost Specialist Brunel Vancouver
Sep. 9 Emissions Engineer (Environmental & Sustainability) TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 9 Emissions Project Manager (Environment & Sustainability) TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 9 EIC Measurement Technician TC Energy Edson
Sep. 9 Organizational Effectiveness Specialist Pembina Calgary
Sep. 8 Senior Contract Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 8 Electrical Project Coordinator Strike Group Saskatoon
Sep. 8 Field Operator with Compressor Station Experience Roska DBO Fort St. John
Sep. 8 4th Class Power Engineer with Gas Plant Experience Roska DBO Fort St. John
Sep. 8 Field Operator Kelt Exploration Ltd. Fort St. John
Sep. 8 Project Administrator Vertex Calgary
Sep. 8 Apprentice Pipefitter Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 8 Journeyman Pipefitter Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 8 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 8 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Sep. 8 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Sep. 8 PARTS PERSON – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Sep. 8 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 8 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 8 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Sep. 8 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 8 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 8 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Sep. 8 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 8 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 8 CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Sep. 8 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 8 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Sep. 8 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Sep. 8 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Sep. 8 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 8 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort McMurray
Sep. 8 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Sep. 8 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 8 Senior Business Development & ESG Rep Pembina Calgary
Sep. 8 Corrosion Control Supervisor Pembina Calgary
Sep. 8 Site Mechanical Inspector Brunel Kitimat