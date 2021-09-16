BOE Report

Hillcrest Energy Technologies announces AGM results

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE:HEAT) (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTCQB:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F) (“Hillcrest” or the “Company”), a clean tech innovation and e-mobility development company, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors (“the Board”) and Management. At the meeting, Mr. David Stone did not stand for re-election and Mr. David Farrell has been elected to the Board. Hillcrest’s Board now consists of Michael Krzus (Chair), Don Currie (CEO), Tom Milne (Independent), Robert Lambert (Independent), Kylie Dickson (Independent), and David Farrell (Independent).

“Hillcrest would like to thank David Stone for his contributions to our success throughout his longstanding tenure,” said Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO, Don Currie. “On behalf of the Board and management team, I would specifically like to acknowledge Mr. Stone’s committed stewardship of the Company as a founding board member over 11 years ago, and through the Company’s successful transition to tech-driven clean energy innovator.”

David Farrell has over 25 years of corporate and investment banking experience and has negotiated, structured and closed more than US$25 billion worth of M&A and structured financing transactions. He founded Davisa Consulting, a private consulting firm, in 2011 and previously worked at Endeavour Financial in Vancouver and London, and law firm Stikeman Elliott in Vancouver, Budapest and London. David serves as a director of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX:FVI, NYSE: FSM), Northern Vertex Mining (TSXV:NEE) and Luminex Resources (TSXV:LR).  Mr. Farrell graduated from UBC with a B.Comm. (Honours, Finance) and an LL.B and has received the ICD.D designation from University of Toronto Rotman School of Management and the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Shareholder also voted in favour of: (i) receiving and considering the comparative financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020; (ii) setting the number of Directors at six; (iii) electing Directors for the ensuing year as noted above; (iv) appointing DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company; (v) approving the adoption of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, as described in the Information Circular; and (vi) approving the adoption of the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan, as described in the Information Circular.

