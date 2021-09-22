FNMPC and Miawpukek First Nation will work together to increase equity participation in LNG Newfoundland & Labrador project













ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland – The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) and Miawpukek First Nation (MFN) are proud to announce plans to work together towards increased equity participation in the LNG Newfoundland & Labrador Limited project (LNG NL), representing the first ever First Nations equity participation in an offshore energy project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Additionally, the equity participation agreement provides valuable contracts and exciting long term jobs for the Miawpukek community.

Since July 2021, FNMPC has been engaged by Miawpukek First Nation and Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services Ltd., a business partnership in which Miawpukek First Nation is the majority shareholder, to provide technical advice, coordination, and support to the LNG Newfoundland & Labrador project. FNMPC’s services played a key role in bringing the project forward to today’s signing of the Project Framework Agreement which affirms the principals of cooperation and good faith to advance the project on behalf of all parties.

“Miawpukek First Nation, through our Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services Ltd. partnership, is proud and very excited to be an equity partner in LNG NL,” said Chief Misel Joe, Miawpukek First Nation. “Producing some of the world’s cleanest LNG aligns well with the values of our First Nation. Furthermore, the benefits by way of own source revenue generation and the jobs this project will create for our community members is significant and a big part of our plan for self-sufficiency. Our inclusion in

this project is historical, transformational, and an example of how the offshore energy industry, Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador are truly embracing and giving effect to reconciliation.”

“FNMPC is pleased to be providing capacity support and assistance to Miawpukek First Nation for progressing the LNG NL project,” said Chief Sharleen Gale, Chair of FNMPC. “Today’s announcement highlights what can happen when First Nations have access to the capacity and resources they need to implement their vision and become equity partners of major projects.”

“The LNG Newfoundland & Labrador project presents a substantial and game changing opportunity for Miawpukek Horizon,” added Shayne McDonald, Director of Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services. “Between opportunities as a preferred vendor and the long term escort vessel contract, this means meaningful well-paying employment opportunities for Indigenous seafarers operating the most environmentally and technologically advanced vessels in the world.”

“Now is the time to develop Newfoundland and Labrador’s vast reserves of offshore natural gas,” said Leo Power, CEO of LNG NL. Liquefying the gas allows for transportation to export markets in Europe and beyond and will help reduce global greenhouse gas emissions as the gas can replace more carbon intensive energy sources such as coal. “LNG NL will produce some of the world’s cleanest LNG,” he added, “because our facility will be powered by renewable hydroelectricity from our province.”