Syncrude Mine

The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta has cut September deliveries after declaring a force majeure earlier this month, two market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Syncrude, which is majority-owned by Suncor Energy, expects to cut 15-20% of deliveries to customers, one source said. Another source said that amounted to 1.5 million barrels for the month.

Suncor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.