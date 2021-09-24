Canada’s weekly rig count up 3 to 172













Canada averaged 172 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 28% are drilling for natural gas, 62% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 69% in Alberta, 17% in Saskatchewan, 11% in BC, 2% MB.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32%, Ensign Drilling with 25%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, and Horizon Drilling and Akita Drilling with 5%, and Bonanza Drilling with 4%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.