New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 24
|Operations Technician/Technologist
|Barrel Oil Corp
|Calgary
|Sep. 28
|Abandonment & Reclamation ARO Advisor – Consultant
|West Lake Energy Corp,
|Calgary
|Sep. 28
|General Labourers
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 27
|Oil & Gas Field Operators
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Sep. 27
|Junior Environmental Scientist
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Sep. 27
|Junior Environmental Scientist
|Vertex
|Fort McMurray
|Sep. 27
|Lease Operator(s)
|Vertex
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 27
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Sep. 27
|Electrician – Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Sep. 27
|Coil Pump Operator
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Sep. 27
|Coil Tubing Operator
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Sep. 27
|Human Resources Recruitment Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Sep. 27
|Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Lloydminster
|Sep. 27
|Remediation Specialist/Environmental Engineer
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Sep. 26
|Financial Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 26
|Specialist, Contract Excellence
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 26
|Oil Controller – Oil Control Centre
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 24
|Accounts Payable Administrator
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 24
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Sep. 24
|Labourer
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Field Work
|Sep. 24
|Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 24
|Environmental Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 24
|Sales and Marketing Administrator
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Sep. 24
|Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary or Lloydminster
|Sep. 24
|Regulatory Senior Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 24
|Pharmacovigilance Team Lead
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 24
|Pharmacovigilance Associate
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 23
|Accountant – CNGP Financial Services (Cost Accounting)
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 23
|Contract Analyst – Market Risk Reporting
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 23
|Roll Off Driver
|Vertex
|Whitecourt
|Sep. 23
|Buildings Installer/Labourer
|Vertex
|Blackfoot
|Sep. 23
|Financial Planning Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 23
|Surface Driller
|Brunel
|Wekweeti
|Sep. 22
|Human Resources Consultant
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 22
|Environmental & Regulatory Coordinator
|Long Run Exploration Ltd.
|Calgary
|Sep. 22
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 22
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Sep. 22
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 22
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Sep. 22
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 22
|CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Sep. 22
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Sep. 22
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Sep. 22
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 22
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 22
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Sep. 22
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Sep. 22
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 22
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Sep. 22
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 22
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 22
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Sep. 22
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Sep. 22
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 22
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Sep. 22
|Senior Data & Analytics Developer
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 21
|Talent Advisor, Inclusion & Diversity
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 21
|Senior Safety Coordinator
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 21
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 21
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 21
|Part Time – Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Lethbridge