BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 24 Operations Technician/Technologist Barrel Oil Corp Calgary
Sep. 28 Abandonment & Reclamation ARO Advisor – Consultant West Lake Energy Corp, Calgary
Sep. 28 General Labourers Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 27 Oil & Gas Field Operators Roska DBO Fort St John
Sep. 27 Junior Environmental Scientist Vertex Sherwood Park
Sep. 27 Junior Environmental Scientist Vertex Fort McMurray
Sep. 27 Lease Operator(s) Vertex Grande Prairie
Sep. 27 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Sep. 27 Electrician – Apprentice Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Sep. 27 Coil Pump Operator Element Technical Services Red Deer
Sep. 27 Coil Tubing Operator Element Technical Services Red Deer
Sep. 27 Human Resources Recruitment Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary
Sep. 27 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Lloydminster
Sep. 27 Remediation Specialist/Environmental Engineer Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary
Sep. 26 Financial Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 26 Specialist, Contract Excellence TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 26 Oil Controller – Oil Control Centre TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 24 Accounts Payable Administrator Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 24 Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Sep. 24 Labourer Summit, An Earth Services Company Field Work
Sep. 24 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Grande Prairie
Sep. 24 Environmental Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Grande Prairie
Sep. 24 Sales and Marketing Administrator Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary
Sep. 24 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary or Lloydminster
Sep. 24 Regulatory Senior Advisor Pembina Calgary
Sep. 24 Pharmacovigilance Team Lead Brunel Calgary
Sep. 24 Pharmacovigilance Associate Brunel Calgary
Sep. 23 Accountant – CNGP Financial Services (Cost Accounting) TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 23 Contract Analyst – Market Risk Reporting TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 23 Roll Off Driver Vertex Whitecourt
Sep. 23 Buildings Installer/Labourer Vertex Blackfoot
Sep. 23 Financial Planning Analyst Pembina Calgary
Sep. 23 Surface Driller Brunel Wekweeti
Sep. 22 Human Resources Consultant TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 22 Environmental & Regulatory Coordinator Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
Sep. 22 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 22 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Sep. 22 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 22 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Sep. 22 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 22 CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Sep. 22 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Sep. 22 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Sep. 22 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 22 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 22 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Sep. 22 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Sep. 22 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 22 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Sep. 22 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 22 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 22 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Sep. 22 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Sep. 22 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 22 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Sep. 22 Senior Data & Analytics Developer Pembina Calgary
Sep. 21 Talent Advisor, Inclusion & Diversity TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 21 Senior Safety Coordinator TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 21 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 21 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 21 Part Time – Field Operator Roska DBO Lethbridge