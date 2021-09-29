ROK Resources announces encouraging lithium results













REGINA, SK – ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce the completion of a multi-layer perforation and swab test of a vertical wellbore strategically located on one of Hub City Lithium Corp. (“Hub City Lithium“) Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions located in Saskatchewan. Laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l., which exceeded the Company’s target of 74.6 mg/l.

Results from the Test Well

The target Wymark zones of the Duperow tested as follows:

Target Duperow Interval Salinities (ppm) Li Concentration (mg/litre) Lower Wymark A & B 250,000 85.0 – 85.8 Upper Wymark E & F 262,000 89.0 – 96.3

Please refer to https://rokresources.ca/invest-with-us/#Presentation for additional details on the Company’s lithium prospects.

Bryden Wright, Chief Operating Officer of ROK, commented, “Both ROK and Hub City Lithium are very encouraged by the results of the swab test and laboratory analyses. Over the coming weeks, we will complete a full-scale production test to establish flow rate potential from the target intervals.”

Background

ROK has a twenty-five (25%) percent carried interest (the “Carried Interest“) in Hub City Lithium, a private corporation that currently holds 119,739 acres (48,457 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in Saskatchewan (the “Property“). ROK, as manager of operations, performed a multi-zone swab test to recover formation brine for the purpose of laboratory testing. ROK engaged two independent laboratories1 to analyze multiple zones of interest and measure lithium concentrations present in the formation brine. Within these zones, the targeted intervals returned lithium concentrations up to 96.3 mg/l. Next steps include high-volume flow testing, which is expected to begin on or before October 31, 2021.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Trevor Else, P. Geol., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “ROK”.

