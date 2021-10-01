Canada’s weekly rig count down 8 to 164













Canada averaged 164 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 31% are drilling for natural gas, 59% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 8% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 71% in Alberta, 15% in Saskatchewan, 11% in BC, and 2% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, and Akita Drilling with 5%.

