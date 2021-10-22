Announcement: Century Auctions and ClubBid.com are holding two absolute public online oilfield & industrial equipment auctions in Fort Saskatchewan and Lac La Biche, Alberta













Fort Saskatchewan auction featuring:

Wheel loaders, crawler dozers, picker trucks, truck tractors, dump trucks, bed trucks and much more.

All of these assets can be found on Day 1 of our “Absolute public online Fort Saskatchewan consignment auction featuring a major realignment for Ralph Morrison Rentals and others” on ClubBid.com, closing on Tuesday, Oct. 2, Wednesday, Oct. at 10 a.m. (MST).

For more information, please call our office at (780) 944-9144.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the assets in this auction:

Features:

CAT C15, 475 ACERT, Eaton RTLO18918B transmission w/ AT1202 aux

Showing 122,164 kms, 2,207 hours

FR2P-32-S rears, 9 Ft. 6 In. x 30 Ft. bed, (2) Braden hyd winches, flip over 5th, hyd lift gin poles, hyd support leg, (2) air lift kickers, live roll, headache rack, side storage, double lock ups, 384 In. W/B

Features:

– A/C, cab, heated box, 29.5R25 tires

– Showing 199,338 kms, 19,480 hours

Norden Oilfield Contracting Lac La Biche auction featuring:

Crawler dozers, motor graders, excavators, wheel loaders, truck tractors, trailers, snow making machines, storage tanks, portable office trailers and much more.

All of these assets can be found in our Lac La Biche “Absolute public online complete dispersal auction for Norden Oilfield Contracting Ltd” on ClubBid.com, closing on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. (MST)

For more information, please call/Text Connor at (780) 218-4493

Let’s take a closer look at some of the assets in this auction:

A/C cab, LED front light package, A/dozer 160in w/ tilts, sweeps, side And rear screens, 24in SBG pads, (2) shanks, ripper MS2BBL ripper, showing 3455hrs

Lot #0060: 2014 35 Ft. mobile snow making unit

Turbo cristal super cristal fan and compressor, Stamford generator showing 52 Hours, 2014 CJAY trailers, 5th-wheel, tridem

Bidding is already open and starts closing on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. (MST).

