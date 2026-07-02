West coast pipeline, private partner, oilsands production and pathways

The West Coast Oil Pipeline will transport more than one million barrels of oil per day to Canada’s west coast and strengthen access to growing Asian markets, helping meet Alberta’s goal to double its oil production to eight million barrels per day over the next 10 years.

After studying both northern and southern route options, Alberta selected a southern corridor from Bruderheim, Alberta, to the southwest coast of British Columbia. This offers the fastest, most cost-effective path to expanding Canada’s energy exports. The proposed corridor builds on existing infrastructure, reflects feedback from Indigenous groups and the Government of British Columbia, reduces regulatory barriers given it would not be subject to the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act (Bill C-48), and gets Canadian oil to global markets faster.

“Canada has everything it needs to become an energy superpower, but only if we build the infrastructure to get our resources to market. Alberta has done its part by putting forward a responsible, world-class proposal and selecting the strongest route to Canada’s west coast. A west coast oil pipeline will create tens of thousands of jobs, generate tens of billions in new provincial and federal revenues and make Canada more secure and self-reliant. This project will define Alberta’s and Canada’s economic future.” Danielle Smith, Premier

The proposed pipeline runs through southern British Columbia, largely following the existing Trans Mountain pipeline corridor to a deep-water, VLCC-capable port terminal on B.C.’s southwest coast. Leveraging this existing corridor will significantly reduce regulatory and logistical barriers, while minimizing land disturbances.

The submission outlines details on the proposed corridor and size of the pipeline and associated infrastructure, costs and benefits to Canada. The submission clearly demonstrates why this project is in the national interest. The Alberta-Canada landmark energy agreement announced in May includes a commitment from the federal government to a timely review of Alberta’s submission for a west coast pipeline, with the goal of achieving national interest listing by Oct. 1, 2026, and obtaining the permissions necessary for the design and construction of the pipeline to commence as early as Sept. 1, 2027.

“The benefits of this project extend far beyond the energy sector. A west coast pipeline will support businesses and workers right across the supply chain – from manufacturing and engineering to transportation and services – helping drive economic growth in communities across Canada and generating revenues that support public services people rely on.” Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals

Private and Indigenous partnership

To facilitate this project, Alberta’s government will enter into a partnership with Trans Mountain Corporation and Pembina Pipeline to bring together world-class expertise in pipeline design, construction and operation.

“Trans Mountain is proud to bring our experience as an oil pipeline developer, constructor, operator and owner to this new partnership. Our existing relationships and partnerships with the Indigenous Peoples, communities and stakeholders along the proposed corridor give us a solid foundation for success. We are proud to help bring more Canadian energy to the world, as Canada fulfills its role as a global energy superpower.” Mark Maki, chief executive officer, Trans Mountain Corporation

“The project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance nation-building energy infrastructure that strengthens Canada’s economy and expands access to global markets for Canadian energy. We are proud to participate in this national priority that brings together the Government of Canada, the Province of Alberta, Indigenous partners and industry.” Scott Burrows, president and chief executive officer of Pembina

Indigenous equity partnership and consultation will also be an essential part of developing and constructing this critical nation-building project. Through the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) and the federal Canadian Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program, the Alberta and Canadian governments will facilitate opportunities for Indigenous communities wishing to partner in the West Coast Oil Pipeline project.

“This important project will be shaped by ongoing collaboration with Indigenous communities across Alberta and British Columbia. Indigenous knowledge and perspectives are essential from the outset and throughout the life of the project to ensure it is carried out responsibly and reflects community priorities. Through respectful partnership, we will advance shared prosperity and strong, enduring relationships.” Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Following an existing corridor limits new land disturbance and reduces impacts on ecosystems and communities. Existing relationships along the corridor provide a solid foundation for meaningful engagement, partnership and Indigenous co-ownership opportunities.

Increasing oilsands production and building the pathways project

Following months of negotiation, Alberta’s government, along with the federal government and Oil Sands Alliance, are finalizing a tripartite agreement that will include a series of regulatory reforms and growth incentives needed to expedite growth in oilsands production necessary to fill the new west coast pipeline and expand the existing Trans Mountain pipeline. Details of this agreement are expected to be released in the coming days.

As part of that same agreement, Alberta’s government and the Government of Canada will provide the conditions necessary for Oil Sands Alliance member companies to simultaneously grow production and build Pathways, the world’s largest carbon capture and storage infrastructure project.

Pathways will make Alberta bitumen among the lowest-emission heavy oil globally, displacing higher-emitting sources and improving environmental and geopolitical outcomes. Alberta and Canada will continue work in close partnership, collaborating with industry and Indigenous partners to grow energy exports, attract investment and lower emissions – while strengthening the economy and addressing global energy and security challenges.

“We believe we’ve achieved a framework where there the governments are providing the necessary conditions for our companies to both grow production and to build the Pathways Project. We’d like to thank the Canadian and Alberta governments for their leadership, and the Major Projects Office for its commitment to this process. We look forward to working together over the next several months to put the MOU into operation, to create a Canadian energy superpower, and a more resilient, competitive and sustainable Canadian oil sands sector.” Kendall Dilling, president, Oil Sands Alliance

Quick facts

Today’s announcement builds on recent progress by Canada and Alberta as agreed in the MOU signed in November 2025: In March, Canada and Alberta reached an agreement-in-principle to reduce oil and gas methane emissions by 75 per cent below 2014 levels by 2035 in Alberta. In April, Canada and Alberta signed the Co-operation Agreement on Environmental and Impact Assessment to implement a streamlined and flexible impact assessment process to get major infrastructure built faster. In May, Canada and Alberta signed the Implementation Agreement that sets out the framework to implement the November 2025 MOU and translate that shared intent into economic growth and investment. This includes developing priority projects, increasing Alberta’s oil, gas and electricity production, and advancing progress toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

A technical advisory group, which included Canada’s largest oil pipeline companies, supported Alberta’s government in developing a strong, evidence-based submission for a world-class pipeline.

Inclusion on the project of national interest list under the Building Canada Act can expedite projects through a streamlined federal regulatory process.

Alberta has the fourth-largest proven oil reserves globally and is the fourth-largest global oil producer.

Alberta has reserves of 177 billion barrels of oil, almost nine times the size of the reserves in Texas.

Net export receipts of crude oil have climbed from $6 billion in 2000 to $130 billion in 2024.

Additional infrastructure from Alberta’s oilsands to B.C.’s coast will ensure Alberta energy resources can contribute to meeting significant Asian demand from countries like Japan, Korea, China and India.

The proposed West Coast Oil Pipeline will transport more than one million barrels of oil per day to Canada’s west coast.

Pathways is expected to become the world’s largest carbon capture and storage infrastructure project.

Pathways aims to reduce emissions from participating oilsands operations by about 16 million tonnes annually.

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