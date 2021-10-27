MEG Energy Corp expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share













MEG Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on October 26 (estimated). The Calgary, Alberta-based company is expected to report a 88.5% increase in revenue to C$1.005 billion from C$533 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. ​

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for MEG Energy Corp is for earnings of 28 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 “strong buy” or “buy,” 6 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for MEG Energy Corp is C$13​, about 9.8% above​ its last closing price of C$11.72. ​​​Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars).