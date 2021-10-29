Pipestone Energy Corp. announces an upsized credit facility of $280 Million

CALGARY, Alberta – (PIPE – TSX) Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully increased its Reserve Based Loan (“RBL” or “Credit Facility”) to $280 million, from $225 million previously. The Credit Facility upsize is driven by Pipestone’s efficient execution of its organic development program, resulting in a significant increase to its proved producing reserve value during 2021. The larger credit capacity provides Pipestone with increased liquidity and flexibility with respect to its go-forward business plans and future shareholder return objectives.
Credit Facility Update:
Pipestone Energy has closed on its bi-annual RBL redetermination, which effective October 29, 2021, consists of a $250 million syndicated revolving facility (“Syndicated Facility”) and a $30 million bi-lateral operating facility (“Operating Line”). Co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., and the Bank of Montreal, and along with ATB Financial, and Canadian Western Bank the corporate banking syndicate has been expanded to also include the Business Development Bank of Canada. Additionally, Pipestone has amended its credit agreement to allow for future permitted distributions, subject to certain customary liquidity and forecast leverage tests. The Credit Facility continues to have a revolving period until May 31, 2022, with a maturity of May 31, 2023. The next borrowing base redetermination is scheduled for May 2022.
Q3 2021 Financial Statements and Conference Call
Third quarter results are expected to be released before market open on November 10, 2021. A conference call has been scheduled for November 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) for interested investors, analysts, brokers, and media representatives.
Conference Call Details:
Toll-Free: (866) 953-0776
International: (630) 652-5852
Conference ID: 1947358
Pipestone Energy Corp.
Pipestone Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its large contiguous and condensate-rich Montney asset base in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie. Pipestone Energy is fully funded to grow its production from 15.6 Mboe/d in 2020 to 35 Mboe/d (midpoint) in 2022, while maintaining a conservative leverage profile. Beginning in 2022, the Company expects to generate annual free cash flow above growth and maintenance expenditures. Pipestone Energy is committed to building long term value for our shareholders while maintaining the highest possible environmental and operating standards, as well as being an active and contributing member to the communities in which it operates. Pipestone Energy shares trade under the symbol PIPE on the TSX. For more information, visit www.pipestonecorp.com.