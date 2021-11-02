BOE Report

Hillcrest achieves breakthrough results in high efficiency inverter proof of concept testing

VANCOUVER, BC  – Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTC:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F) (“Hillcrest” or the “Company”), a clean tech innovation and e-mobility development company, is pleased to announce that interim proof of concept (PoC) testing results on its High Efficiency Inverter (HEI) confirm the ability to eliminate switching losses and increase switching frequencies without increasing temperatures.

As previously announced, Hillcrest’s first PoC is a 10kW/800V silicon carbide (SiC) inverter being used to test performance and efficiency benefits for future electric vehicles and other e-mobility powertrains.

“The Company believes its HEI technology has the potential to offer a new class of energy densities in inverters and electric machines. The ability to completely eliminate the switching losses places our HEI at the boundary of what’s physically possible for inverter efficiency,” states Ari Berger, Hillcrest CTO.

Testing parameters for the first PoC inverter range from 470V to 870V, with a tripling of frequencies from 20kHz to 60 kHz at each voltage level. In each case, the HEI successfully demonstrated its ability to increase switching frequencies without increasing the temperatures under continuous operation.

For comparison, increasing switching frequencies in conventional SiC inverters from 20 to 40 kHz typically results in a temperature increase of 20-30 degrees Celsius in some applications; increasing further to 60kHz typically increases temperatures in some applications by 40-60 degrees Celsius.

“We’ve now demonstrated our ability to eliminate switching losses and increase switching frequencies in the HEI, effectively nullifying the long-term tradeoff faced in today’s inverters,” Berger continued. “As a result, we can realize increased efficiency and higher energy density, allowing for the use of smaller components and reduced cooling requirements not only in the HEI itself, but potentially across the powertrain system. These advances may, in turn, allow for the realization of lower overall cost and increased potential performance.”

Additional details relating to these results will be provided by Hillcrest CTO, Ari Berger and Harald Hengstenberger, Founder and Managing Director of the Company’s hardware development partner Systematec GmbH, and Hillcrest CEO, Don Currie, on an investor webinar scheduled for today at 4:05pm EST with Amvest Capital. Additional webinar details can be found at www.amvestcapital.com.

Benchmark testing on the SiC HEI will continue over the coming weeks, with planned PoC validation being completed later this quarter with additional announcements to follow.

Parallel Testing of the IGBT Inverter

The Company’s second PoC is a 10kW/800V inverter based on IGBT technology, being used to test improved performance and increased energy production capability in grid-connected renewable energy generation, storage, and EV charging applications. The Company will release results as they occur.

Development of Our Next Technology

Hillcrest is pleased with the interim PoC results for the HEI and looks forward to updating the market on the development of its next innovation – a novel system control concept incorporating the HEI as a fundamental component in a system-level powertrain technology. The Company intends to provide updates on this emerging system technology as milestones occur.

