Tracking trucks is only the beginning. Get the bigger picture for your operations with Canada-toughened Geoforce GPS for every asset class













With the GT0 and the GT1, Geoforce has a tracking solution that is economical for non-powered equipment, like oil tanks, containers, rail cars, roll-offs, trailers and chassis, cargo units, bulk containers, waste bins, lighting rigs and even tool boxes.

The GT0 is the world’s smallest, industrial-grade GPS tracker. It weighs in at 0.2kg and has a footprint of just 7x7cm which is half the size of a typical iPhone. So it can fit on almost any piece of equipment that you don’t want to lose. It’s ruggedized to the point that it will probably outlive the asset it’s attached to. It’s hermetically sealed and can operate for up to 7 years with no battery change. So long as your GT0 is in a vertical position — it’s 100% satellite-tracked — you’ll know for certain where your assets are located.

There are four modes of reporting to choose from: fixed interval or time-based interval, GPS or vibration motion. Each unit comes with a unique QR and barcode to help identify equipment in the field, with optional Bluetooth Beacon ID.

The GT1 takes ruggedization one step further — the go-to for many in the oil and gas and mining sectors. If your operations bring equipment into contact with toxic chemicals and other hazards, reach for the GT1.

This piece of kit was made for extreme environments, such as offshore rigs, fracking operations, and remote worksites, especially in northern climates where it will be baked in summer and frozen all winter. The GT1 can happily live for 7 years on a frac tank, chemical tote, sand trap or wellhead. It’ll survive salt fog, full immersion up to 50 metres, acidic atmospheres and vibration and mechanical shocks. No surprise that it is rated for IECEx and ATEX Zone One.

When you pair the GT0 or GT1 with Geoforce’s web-based software you get to see the big picture — which means more reliability and bigger cost savings.

Our dashboards let you view all of your equipment, with the GT0 or GT1 pinging the satellite at a rate you choose — from once a day to 24 times a day. You can minimize lost revenue because you know where assets are and who is using them. You can recover lost and misplaced equipment quickly. You can reduce underutilized equipment, or prevent hoarding. For billing customers, you can verify invoicing details, and efficiently retrieve and manage inventory.

And, of course, you can still track those trucks!

