Understand business opportunities before the competition. Expedite your A&D process using GLJ IntelliCasts™













Join us for our next GLJ webinar on Nov 17th at 11 (MST). GLJ’s Trevor Rix, Manager of Digital Innovation, will introduce a time saving workflow using GLJ IntelliCasts™ to address A&D problems faster with the confidence of unbiased analytics. Spend less time pulling data and grinding through basic interpretation and have more time to answer your questions and make decisions.

We’ll demonstrate a workflow focused on quickly answering four key questions – and help you get your time back!

1) What are the true free liquid yields – without the distortion of unreported free liquids?

2) What is the natural decline of an asset and just how much volume will need to be replaced through time to maintain production levels?

3) Which factors have the greatest impact on well performance?

4) What is the productive life of an asset and when will wellbore abandonment liabilities come due?

Live Q&A will follow the session, so be ready to ask questions.

Registration Link: https://lnkd.in/g8R-S3y8

Biography: Trevor Rix

Manager of Digital Innovation

Trevor currently holds the position of Sr. Manager, Digital Innovation. With a special interest in oil and gas analytics, workflow automation, machine learning and data science initiatives, he is GLJ’s engineering lead on the GLJ IntelliCasts™ subscription product. Trevor has a wide range of reserves engineering and evaluation experience in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs across North America, South America and Oceania.