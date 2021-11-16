2 new properties listed on PNGX













Two new properties are now available on PNG Exchange.

Property: Saskatchewan Fee Title Auction

Company: Canlin Energy Corporation

Canlin Energy Corporation, on behalf of Mars Royalty Partnership, by its managing partner, Mars Energy Resources Ltd., is pleased to announce that it will make certain Mars’ fee title petroleum and natural gas rights in SE Saskatchewan available to lease through a competitive auction process for the November 19, 2021 – link to Mars Land Sale

Property: Charlie Lake Development Asset

Company: Nine Ring Energy Development Inc.

Nine Ring’s Clear Hills asset lies in a proven proliferous region in NW Alberta. Primary target is Charlie Lake C, light oil on consecutive lands totalling 56.25 Sections/144.04Km2.

Nine Ring drilled and tested four wells in 2017-2019. The total production rate was 383boe/d.

Neighbouring Enercapita producing pools with mature infrastructures

Third party evaluation: 6.8 mmbbl 2p reserves; NPV 46 million

PNG Exchange

PNG Exchange is the energy industry’s central hub for acquiring and divesting properties, assets and opportunities.

