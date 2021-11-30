Key investor leads financing and increases position

VANCOUVER, BC – Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE:HEAT) (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTC:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F) (“Hillcrest” or the “Company”), a clean tech innovation and e-mobility development company, is pleased to announce that Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund, LLC (the “Investor” or “Mercer Street”) has agreed to invest additional capital into Hillcrest by way of a $1,500,000 lead order in a non-brokered equity private placement. Mercer Street was introduced to the Company by Amvest Capital (acting through Four Points Capital Partners, LLC) and participated in a financing announced on April 12, 2021. All funds raised will be used towards the development and commercialization of the Company’s clean energy technologies. The Company just recently announced it has achieved technical proof of concept for its High Efficiency Inverter (“HEI”) designed to boost the performance of electric vehicles (EV’s).

The non-brokered private placement consists of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit consists of one common share (“Share”) and one share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable into an additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per Share for a period of two years. The placement is intended to close on or before December 8, 2021.

“We are honoured to have Mercer Street continue to invest in our company” states Don Currie, Hillcrest CEO. “With this financing, we will focus on our path towards commercialization of our HEI and future technologies. Hillcrest and our partners have a long-term vision and are thankful Mercer Street supports and continues to invest in that vision.”

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month hold period from the closing date, in accordance with applicable securities laws.