Canada’s weekly rig count up 3 to 186

Canada averaged 186 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 31% are drilling for natural gas, 58% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 74% in Alberta, 18% in Saskatchewan, 6% in BC, and 2% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, and Horizon Drilling with 7%.

