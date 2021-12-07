Enbridge Inc. announces three percent quarterly dividend increase for 2022

CALGARY, AB – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022. The declared dividend represents a three percent increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-seventh consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
On December 6, 2021, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends. All dividends are payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022.
|
Common Shares
|
$0.860
|
Preference Shares, Series A
|
$0.34375
|
Preference Shares, Series B
|
$0.21340
|
Preference Shares, Series C
|
$0.15719
|
Preference Shares, Series D
|
$0.27875
|
Preference Shares, Series F
|
$0.29306
|
Preference Shares, Series H
|
$0.27350
|
Preference Shares, Series J
|
US$0.30540
|
Preference Shares, Series L
|
US$0.30993
|
Preference Shares, Series N
|
$0.31788
|
Preference Shares, Series P
|
$0.27369
|
Preference Shares, Series R
|
$0.25456
|
Preference Shares, Series 1
|
US$0.37182
|
Preference Shares, Series 3
|
$0.23356
|
Preference Shares, Series 5
|
US$0.33596
|
Preference Shares, Series 7
|
$0.27806
|
Preference Shares, Series 9
|
$0.25606
|
Preference Shares, Series 11
|
$0.24613
|
Preference Shares, Series 13
|
$0.19019
|
Preference Shares, Series 15
|
$0.18644
|
Preference Shares, Series 17
|
$0.321875
|
Preference Shares, Series 19
|
$0.30625