Crew Energy Inc. announces 2022 capital budget and continued execution of two-year plan, highlighted by debt reduction and per share growth in production and AFF

Key Budget and Underlying Material Assumptions1

2022 Net Capital Expenditures ($MM) 70-95 Annual Average Production (boe/d) 31,000-33,000 Adjusted Funds Flow ($MM)2 190-210 EBITDA2 ($MM) 214-234 Oil price (WTI) ($US per bbl) $65.00 Natural gas price (AECO 5A) ($C per mcf) $3.50 Natural gas price (NYMEX) ($US per mmbtu) $4.00 Natural gas price (Crew est. wellhead) ($C per mcf) $4.00 Foreign exchange ($US/$CAD) $0.78 Royalties 4-6% Net operating costs2 ($ per boe) $3.50-$4.00 Transportation ($ per boe) $2.50-$3.00 G&A ($ per boe) $0.80-$1.00 Interest rate – bank debt 6.0% Interest rate – high yield 6.5%

Notes:

(1)The actual results of operations of Crew and the resulting financial results will likely vary from the estimates and material underlying assumptions set forth in this guidance by the Company and such variation may be material. The guidance and material underlying assumptions have been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments.

(2)Non-IFRS measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards, and therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures for other entities. See “Non-IFRS Measures” contained within this Press Release.

Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types

The following is intended to provide the product type composition for each of the boe/d production figures provided herein, where not already disclosed within tables above:

Corporate Production Volume Breakdown2

Crude Oil1 Natural gas liquids3 Condensate Conventional Natural gas Total (boe/d) 2020 Annual Average 1,549 bbl/d 2,070 bbl/d 2,583 bbl/d 94,519 mcf/d 21,955 2021 Annual Average 4% 9% 10% 77% 26,000-28,000 2022 Annual Average 0% 9% 11% 80% 31,000-33,000

Notes:

(1) Crude oil is comprised primarily of Heavy crude oil, with an immaterial portion of Light and Medium crude oil.

(2) With respect to forward looking production guidance, given the potential for variability in actual product type results, the issuer approximates percentages for budget planning purposes based on management’s reasonable assumptions including, without limitation, historical well results.

(3) Excludes condensate volumes which have been reported separately.

Test Results and Initial Production Rates

A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out and thus certain of the test results provided herein should be considered to be preliminary until such analysis or interpretation has been completed. Test results and initial production (“IP”) rates disclosed herein, particularly those of short duration may not necessarily be indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. Initial Production (“IP”) rates indicate the average daily production over the indicated daily period.

BOE and MMCFE Conversions

Barrel of oil equivalents or BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

Crew Energy Inc. is a liquids-rich natural gas producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially responsible exploration and development complemented by strategic acquisitions. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Crew’s liquids-rich natural gas areas of Septimus and West Septimus and Groundbirch in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew adheres to safe and environmentally responsible operations while remaining committed to sound environmental, social and governance practices which underpin Crew’s fundamental business tenets. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR”.

FOR DETAILED INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dale Shwed, President and CEO Phone: (403) 266-2088 John Leach, Executive Vice President and CFO Email: investor@crewenergy.com

1 Non-IFRS Measure. See “Advisories – Non-IFRS Measures”.

2 Based on average Canadian household usage of 88.4 GJ/year (StatsCan; 2015)

3 Includes operating costs, transportation costs, interest, general and administrative expenses

4 “Ultra-Condensate Rich” or “UCR” is not defined in NI 51-101 and means a fairway of land at Crew’s Greater Septimus area of operations where productive zones have high condensate rates (initial 30-day condensate / gas ratio rates of greater than 75 bbls per mmcf).

5 See table in the Advisories for production breakdown by product type as defined in NI 51-101.

6 Non-IFRS Measure. See “Advisories – Non-IFRS Measures”.

7 See table in the Advisories for production breakdown by product type as defined in NI 51-101.

8 See table in the Advisories for key budget and underlying material assumptions related to Crew’s development plan and associated guidance.

9 Crew’s 2020 and 2021 counter cyclical execution strategy has enabled lower cost development of our resources and reduced overall per unit operating costs. This strategy has also enabled Crew to maintain higher volumes in 2022 without significant additional capital.

10 Condensate is defined as a mixture of pentanes and heavier hydrocarbons recovered as a liquid at the inlet of a gas processing plant before the gas is processed and pentanes and heavier hydrocarbons obtained from the processing of raw natural gas.