Inclusive Energy announces strategic partnership and financing for Shiffoil Inc.

Bilal Hydrie, President and CEO of Inclusive Energy, emphasized his continued enthusiasm for investing in the North American energy sector, “We are working hard to bring in capital and equipment to support small producers, and are providing innovative and local solutions to help these companies develop their assets and accelerate growth. We see a lot of upside and are convinced that the time is right to invest in the energy business. With commodity and market strength, we believe the banks and capital markets are overlooking an investment opportunity by essentially abandoning the small energy producers, leaving them financially stranded. We are actively providing debt instruments and creative royalty structures and looking to further expand our participation in this space.”
Mr. Hydrie further expounded on the advantages of energy companies working with Inclusive, “Providing both capital funding and equipment services to companies like Shiffoil creates a natural strategic alignment. Inclusive is pioneering a holistic and sustainable partnership approach, similar to energy services giant Schlumberger’s investment in Torxen Energy, where producing companies benefit from access to both financial resources and equipment.”
Inclusive Energy offers a broad range of flexible, creative and accretive financing alternatives to assist companies or projects with capital requirements. Inclusive can invest at the corporate level or through direct participation in assets/projects via joint ventures, farmins or royalty arrangements.