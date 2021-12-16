Inclusive Energy announces strategic partnership and financing for Shiffoil Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta — Inclusive Energy Ltd. (“Inclusive”), a leader in the oil and gas services sector, is pleased to announce the creation of a strategic partnership and closing of a significant financing with Shiffoil Inc. (“Shiffoil”). Shiffoil is a junior oil and gas producer focused on developing its light oil properties in the Pierson and Daly-Sinclair areas of Manitoba. The investment in Shiffoil consists of a unique financing arrangement, whereby Inclusive will provide a lending facility to fund development drilling activities in exchange for certain royalty interests. The capital provided will initially be directed towards drilling on Shiffoil’s strong inventory of high quality, operated properties in the Pierson area. With its ongoing investments in both public and private companies in the upstream sector, Inclusive is continuing to build its portfolio of well-managed companies, focused on return on capital and value creation.

The funding by Inclusive will complement its existing oilfield equipment business and the partnership will offer unique synergies and efficiencies for Shiffoil to accelerate growth. Inclusive Energy is pleased to be working with Shiffoil – Inclusive will provide both equipment and capital for Shiffoil’s operations and Inclusive looks forward to advancing further opportunities through this creative partnership.As previously announced, Inclusive Energy, a leader in the oil and gas services sector, has created a significant private equity capital fund, which is immediately available and ready to deploy as part of its ongoing initiative to diversify its investments in the North American energy and natural resource industries. Inclusive Energy is actively seeking upstream investment opportunities in energy companies, projects and assets which offer a strong financial return and growth potential with a sustainable ESG commitment.

Bilal Hydrie, President and CEO of Inclusive Energy, emphasized his continued enthusiasm for investing in the North American energy sector, “We are working hard to bring in capital and equipment to support small producers, and are providing innovative and local solutions to help these companies develop their assets and accelerate growth. We see a lot of upside and are convinced that the time is right to invest in the energy business. With commodity and market strength, we believe the banks and capital markets are overlooking an investment opportunity by essentially abandoning the small energy producers, leaving them financially stranded. We are actively providing debt instruments and creative royalty structures and looking to further expand our participation in this space.”

Mr. Hydrie further expounded on the advantages of energy companies working with Inclusive, “Providing both capital funding and equipment services to companies like Shiffoil creates a natural strategic alignment. Inclusive is pioneering a holistic and sustainable partnership approach, similar to energy services giant Schlumberger’s investment in Torxen Energy, where producing companies benefit from access to both financial resources and equipment.”

Inclusive Energy offers a broad range of flexible, creative and accretive financing alternatives to assist companies or projects with capital requirements. Inclusive can invest at the corporate level or through direct participation in assets/projects via joint ventures, farmins or royalty arrangements.