Worker killed, 2 injured, in truck crash at Suncor mine site

CALGARY – A worker has been killed and two others injured in a truck crash at Suncor Energy Inc.’s Base Mine site near Fort McMurray, Alta.

The Calgary-based company says the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, when two haul trucks collided.

A contract worker was killed and two other contractors were taken to hospital with injuries.

Suncor says names of the workers are not being released at this time. RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.

Suncor spokeswoman Carley Robertson says the company extends deep condolences to the families and friends of those involved.

She says grief counsellors are at the mine site to support the company’s workforce.