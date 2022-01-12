InPlay Oil Corp. announces 2022 capital budget highlighting record financial and operational guidance

Reader Advisories

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios

Included in this press release are references to the terms “free adjusted funds flow”, “operating income”, “operating income profit margin”, “Net Debt to EBITDA” and “Production per debt adjusted share”. Management believes these measures are helpful supplementary measures of financial and operating performance and provide users with similar, but potentially not comparable, information that is commonly used by other oil and natural gas companies. These terms do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than “profit (loss) before taxes”, “profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)” or assets and liabilities as determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company’s performance and financial position.

InPlay uses “free adjusted funds flow” as a key performance indicator. Free adjusted funds flow should not be considered as an alternative to or more meaningful than funds flow as determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Company’s performance. Free adjusted funds flow is calculated by the Company as adjusted funds flow less capital expenditures and is a measure of the cashflow remaining after capital expenditures that can be used for additional capital activity, repayment of debt or decommissioning expenditures. Management considers free adjusted funds flow an important measure to identify the Company’s ability to improve the financial condition of the Company through debt repayment, which has become more important recently with the introduction of second lien lenders. Refer to the “Forward Looking Information and Statements” section for a calculation of forecast free adjusted funds flow.

InPlay uses “operating income“ and “operating income profit margin” as key performance indicators. Operating income is calculated by the Company as oil and natural gas sales less royalties, operating expenses and transportation expenses and is a measure of the profitability of operations before administrative, share-based compensation, financing and other non-cash items. Management considers operating income an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability. Operating income profit margin is calculated by the Company as operating income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales. Management considers operating income profit margin an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates how efficiently the Company generates field level profits from its sales revenue. Refer to the “Forward Looking Information and Statements” section for a calculation of forecast free adjusted funds flow.

InPlay uses “Net Debt to EBITDA” as a key performance indicator. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to or more meaningful than adjusted funds flow as determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Company’s performance. EBITDA is calculated by the Company as adjusted funds flow before interest expense. This measure is consistent with the EBITDA formula prescribed under the Company’s Credit Facility. Net Debt to EBITDA is calculated as Net Debt divided by EBITDA. Management considers Net Debt to EBITDA a key performance indicator as it is a key metric to identify the Company’s ability to fund financing expenses, net debt reductions and other obligations. Refer to the “Forward Looking Information and Statements” section for a calculation of forecast Net Debt/EBITDA.

InPlay uses “Production per debt adjusted share” as a key performance indicator. Debt adjusted shares should not be considered as an alternative to or more meaningful than common shares as determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Company’s performance. Debt adjusted shares is calculated by the Company as common shares outstanding plus the change in net debt divided by the Company’s current trading price on the TSX, converting net debt to equity. Production per debt adjusted share is calculated by the Company as production divided by debt adjusted shares. Management considers Production per debt adjusted share is a key performance indicator as it adjusts for the effects of changes in annual production in relation to the Company’s capital structure. Refer to the “Forward Looking Information and Statements” section for a calculation of forecast Production per debt adjusted share.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward–looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following; the Company’s planned 2022 capital program including wells to be drilled and completed and the timing of the same; 2022 guidance based on the planned capital program including forecasts of 2022 annual average production levels, debt adjusted production levels, adjusted funds flow, free adjusted funds flow, Net Debt/EBITDA ratio, operating income profit margin, and growth rates; light oil and liquids weighting estimates; expectations regarding future commodity prices; the expectation that the first quarter of 2022 will be the Company’s most active quarter to date, future liquidity and financial capacity; future results from operations and operating metrics and capital guidance; management’s assessment of potential drilling inventory; future costs, expenses and royalty rates; future interest costs; the exchange rate between the $US and $Cdn; and methods of funding our capital program.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of InPlay which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although InPlay believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because InPlay can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which InPlay operates; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of InPlay to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the ability of the operator of the projects in which InPlay has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of InPlay to obtain financing on acceptable terms; field production rates and decline rates; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and the ability of InPlay to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which InPlay operates; and the ability of InPlay to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

The forward-looking information and statements included herein are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to defer materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in our planned 2022 capital program; changes in commodity prices and other assumptions outlined herein; the potential for variation in the quality of the reservoirs in which we operate; changes in the demand for or supply of our products; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of InPlay or by third party operators of our properties; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of our oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavorable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in InPlay’s disclosure documents.

The internal projections, expectations or beliefs underlying the Company’s 2022 capital budget, associated guidance, underlying assumptions and corporate outlook for 2022 and beyond are subject to change in light of ongoing results, prevailing economic circumstances, commodity prices and industry conditions and regulations. InPlay’s outlook for 2022 and beyond provides shareholders with relevant information on management’s expectations for results of operations, excluding any potential acquisitions, dispositions or strategic transactions that may be completed in 2022 and beyond based on the key assumptions outlined below. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on the same. Readers are cautioned that unexpected events or circumstances of the incorrectness of assumptions used could cause capital plans and results to differ materially from those predicted and InPlay’s 2022 guidance and outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof and InPlay does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

The key budget and underlying material assumptions used by the Company in the development of its 2022 guidance including forecasted production, operating income, capital expenditures, adjusted funds flow, free adjusted funds flow, Net Debt and Net Debt/EBITDA ratio are as follows:

FY 2022 WTI US$/bbl $72.50 NGL Price $/boe $42.75 AECO $/GJ $3.30 Foreign Exchange Rate CDN$/US$ 0.78 MSW Differential US$/bbl $3.50 Production Boe/d 8,900 – 9,400 Royalties $/boe 5.25 – 5.75 Operating Expenses $/boe 10.00 – 13.00 Transportation $/boe 0.85 – 1.10 Interest $/boe 0.85 – 1.25 General and Administrative $/boe 2.00 – 2.60 Hedging loss $/boe 0.00 – 0.20 Decommissioning Expenditures $ millions $2.0 – $2.5 Net Debt $ millions $22.0 – $28.0 Forecasted Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $111.0 – $117.0 Weighted average outstanding shares # millions 86.2 Forecasted Adjusted Funds Flow per share $/share 1.28 – 1.36

FY 2022 Forecasted Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $111.0 – $117.0 Capital Expenditures $ millions $58.0 Forecasted Free Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $53.5 – $59.5

FY 2022 Forecasted Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $111.0 – $117.0 Interest $/boe 0.85 – 1.25 EBITDA $ millions $115.0 – $120.0 Net Debt $ millions $22.0 – $28.0 Net Debt/EBITDA 0.2 – 0.3

FY 2022 Production Boe/d 8,900 – 9,400 Opening Net Debt $ millions $76.5 – $79.5 Ending Net Debt $ millions $22.0 – $28.0 Weighted average outstanding shares # millions 86.2 Share price @ Dec 31, 2021 $ 2.18 Production per debt adjusted share growth(1) 76% – 86%

(1) Production per debt adjusted share is calculated by the Company as production divided by debt adjusted shares. Debt adjusted shares is calculated by the Company as common shares outstanding plus the change in net debt divided by the Company’s current trading price on the TSX, converting net debt to equity. Share price at December 31, 2022 is assumed to be consistent with the share price at December 31, 2021.

See “Production Breakdown by Product Type” below

Quality and pipeline transmission adjustments may impact realized oil prices in addition to the MSW Differential provided above

Changes in working capital are not assumed to have a material impact between Dec 31, 2021 and Dec 31, 2022.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about InPlay’s prospective capital expenditures, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of InPlay and the resulting financial results will likely vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variation may be material. InPlay and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, InPlay undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about InPlay’s anticipated future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Production Breakdown by Product Type

Disclosure of production on a per boe basis in this press release consists of the constituent product types as defined in NI 51-101 and their respective quantities disclosed in the table below:

Light and Medium

Crude oil

(bbls/d) NGLS

(boe/d) Conventional Natural gas

(Mcf/d) Total

(boe/d) 2021 Annual Average Production Guidance 3,170 800 11,430 5,875(1) 2022 Annual Average Production Guidance 4,332 1,312 21,035 9,150(2)

Notes:

This reflects the mid-point of the Company’s 2021 production guidance range of 5,750 to 6,000 boe/d. This reflects the mid-point of the Company’s 2022 production guidance range of 8,900 to 9,400 boe/d. With respect to forward-looking production guidance, product type breakdown is based upon management’s expectations based on reasonable assumptions but are subject to variability based on actual well results.