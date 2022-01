OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have “done a lot” to stabilise global energy markets.

“We believe we as OPEC Plus have done a lot in bringing about stability,” he said, while talking about energy security.

The minister was attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.