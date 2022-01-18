White House: We have more ‘tools’ to address rising oil prices

The White House said on Tuesday that “tools continue to remain on the table” if the administration needs to address a rise in oil prices that could threaten the economic recovery.

“We continue to work with producer and consumer countries and these steps have had real effects on prices and ultimately tools continue to remain on the table for us to address prices,” said Emily Horne, spokesperson for the administration’s National Security Council.

“We will continue to monitor prices in the context of global economic growth and engage our OPEC+ partners, as appropriate.”